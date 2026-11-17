The 2027 WNBA draft order is finally set, with the Toronto Tempo walking away with the No. 1 pick and everyone else except the Houston Comets staying put. While much will change between now and the spring, our women’s basketball writers came together to match players with teams and create SI’s first WNBA mock draft of the season. Here’s how they see the first round shaping out.

1. Toronto Tempo

JuJu Watkins (Guard, USC)

Is it too early to declare Watkins the next Canadian sports hero? It’s hard to overstate what winning the JuJu Watkins sweepstakes means for the Tempo, on and off the court. A generational talent and already a marketable star, Toronto has the face of its franchise in just the expansion team’s second year. This all, of course, assumes Watkins declares for the draft, as she can choose to remain at USC for another campaign after missing last season with an ACL injury. It’s still early, but Watkins appears to be acclimating well in her return to the floor, averaging 24.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in four games. A prolific offensive weapon and a dogged defender, Watkins is a rare elite two-way threat. Plus, standing at 6'2", her size and physicality will make her transition to the pros that much easier. There are consensus lottery prospects, and then there are franchise-altering No. 1 picks. Watkins is the latter. —Clare Brennan

2. Houston Comets

Madison Booker (Forward, Texas)

Booker may not have to travel very far next year, potentially moving down the road from Austin to Houston if the Comets take the star forward with their No. 2 pick. As pro-ready as they come, Booker’s offensive prowess, size, physicality and versatility should translate well to the WNBA, making her an automatic lottery pick. A menace in the midrange, her pull-up jumper is one of the best in the game—and she’s efficient too, finishing last season shooting 50.9% from the field. With a budding roster and a rebrand on the way, Booker is a great do-it-all talent to build around, and a potential franchise player. —C.B.

3. Washington Mystics (via Chicago)

Hannah Hidalgo (Guard, Notre Dame)

The 5'7" guard snatches souls on defense and plays with a fearlessness that belies her size on offense. Her gaudy box score production speaks for itself: On Saturday she became the first Division I player (men’s or women’s) to have at least 2,000 points and 500 steals, and she averaged 25.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.6 steals and 5.2 assists last season. How her size will translate to the next level will be an inescapable talking point, but the Mystics have a golden opportunity to strengthen a strength (defense) with this pick. Put Hidalgo, Sonia Citron and Shakira Austin on the floor together, and watch opposing offenses suffer. —Dan Falkenheim

4. Seattle Storm

Kymora Johnson (Guard, Virginia)

Yes, Virginia’s early schedule hasn’t been the most rigorous, but Johnson’s hot start to the season deserves mention. The 5'7" guard is averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 59.6% from the field across five games. While some may argue a No. 4 pick is a bit high for an undersized guard, the Storm are in need of a floor general to help facilitate their young core, including Awa Fam, Dominique Malonga and Flau’jae Johnson. Kymora Johnson is a legitimate three-point threat—shooting 61.9% from beyond the arc this season—and can create her own shot off the dribble, but that doesn’t diminish her playmaking abilities, which should take a step forward in the pros. —C.B.

5. Portland Fire

Mikaylah Williams (Guard, LSU)

Williams is one of the more versatile players in this draft class, as the 6-foot combo guard can score from all three levels. She’s currently averaging 19.4 points, 5.6 assists and shooting 57% from the floor to start her senior year, following up her 14.2 points per game last season. Williams is already a shiny prospect but will be even stronger with improvement on the defensive end. If the Storm don’t take Williams at No. 4, it’s hard to see Portland passing on all that Williams has to offer offensively. —Lulu Kesin

Tessa Johnson could improve her draft stock with a prolific senior year at South Carolina. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6. L.A. Sparks

Tessa Johnson (Guard, South Carolina)

Johnson’s three-point prowess has carried South Carolina since her 19 points in the national championship as a freshman, but she’s developed into a consistent two-point threat over the past four seasons. Now a senior, Johnson just scored a career-high 28 points against USC and is averaging 17 points and shooting 50% from three so far this season while also taking a share of the point guard responsibilities for Dawn Staley. The Sparks need a bit of everything (including a new head coach) and Johnson is a versatile fit with a pro-ready offense. —L.K

7. L.A. Sparks (via Phoenix)

Sarah Cissé (Forward, Basket Lattes Montpellier Agglomération)

The Sparks could take their second pick a few different ways, but if they take a forward, Cissé could be a great option. The 6'3" French forward/center is currently playing for BLMA but averaged 15.4 points and 10 rebounds for the French national team this summer in the FIBA U-20 Women’s EuroBasket tournament. Her athleticism and defense could help L.A., which was the third-worst defensive team in 2026. —L.K

8. New York Liberty

Oluchi Okananwa (Guard, Maryland)

The Liberty are also seeking a new coach after Chris Demarco’s single season at the helm, which ended in a semifinal exit. In general, perimeter defense is an issue the Liberty should aim to fix, which is why Okananwa is a solid fit given her length. In addition to her defense, the 5'10" guard averaged a career-best 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and shot 51.8% from the floor last season, and has learned from two high-level coaches in Kara Lawson and Brenda Frese. —L.K

9. Dallas Wings

Chloe Kitts (Forward, South Carolina)

Like Watkins, Kitts is still getting back to the swing of things after missing all of last year due to an ACL tear. She had a career year in 2024–25, averaging 10.2 and 7.7 rebounds, and started developing her three-point shot. She has a crisp spot-up short jumper but will likely aim to strengthen her outside shooting by draft night. Kitts has already had three straight double-doubles this season, most recently a 15-point, 12-rebound day against USC with four steals and three assists. She would give the Wings a bit of a combo forward look depending on how their frontcourt looks after free agency. —L.K

Clara Strack could be an attractive prospect for teams looking for a rim protector. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10. Indiana Fever

Clara Strack (Center, Kentucky)

The 6'5" center’s most bankable skill is her rim protection: She led the SEC in blocks (91) last season and has averaged at least 2.4 blocks per game two years running. She plays with more finesse than force, relying on her face-up game and signature fadeaway on offense. Whether Strack’s newfound three-point shooting touch holds is a key question—and could rocket her as high as No. 5 on draft boards—but the Fever should be happy to add to their frontcourt depth here if she’s available. —D.F.

11. Chicago Sky (via Washington)

S’Mya Nichols (Guard, Kansas)

A smooth pick-and-roll operator, Nichols has a habit of shifting gears, navigating traffic in the lane and scoring near the rim. The 6'0" guard and three-time All–Big 12 first team member is also adept at drawing fouls, leading D-I in free throws made (243) and attempted (287) last season. The problem is that Nichols’s finishing at the rim and ability to get to the line—her strengths—have taken a step back this season. Consider that something to monitor rather than a death knell; four games are far too few to write off a prospect completely. With the 11th pick, the Sky could place Nichols under the tutorship of Courtney Vandersloot and aim to develop their primary ballhandler of the future. —D.F.

12. Chicago Sky (via Atlanta)

Talaysia Cooper (Guard, Ole Miss)

Cooper has had an inconsistent start to the season, scoring only five points and shooting two for 10 from the field against North Alabama before responding by dropping 29 and 13 points in her next two games. Her draft stock has dipped a bit, with question marks surrounding her offensive reliability and efficiency, but Cooper makes up for her perceived faults with explosiveness and a high motor. On the other side of the ball, she’s an elite wing defender and can be very disruptive on the perimeter. With DiJonai Carrington a free agent this offseason, Cooper may be able to fill the inevitable defensive hole left on the wing. —C.B.

13. Dallas Wings (via Las Vegas)

Aïnhoa Risacher (Guard, LDLC ASVEL Féminin)

After taking a pro-ready player in Kitts at No. 9, the Wings can afford to be patient with Risacher and keep an eye toward her long-term development. She is a unique player. The 6’2” Risacher told Le Progrès that her coaches began moving her from forward to guard last December, tasking her with bringing the ball up the floor and organizing the offense. She’s now officially listed as a shooting guard. She can create and distribute—Risacher leads ASVEL with 3.4 assists per game—but she has shot only 31-for-132 (23.5%) from deep over her last 36 French league games. She also has the length to guard multiple positions, even if she’s not the most explosive athlete. Simply put: She might be a bit of a project. —D.F.

14. Golden State Valkyries

Ashlyn Watkins (Forward, South Carolina)

On Nov. 2, Watkins returned to the floor for the first time in nearly 22 months since tearing her left ACL. It might take some time for her to capture her previous form. When she was at her best, few bigs could match her combination of length (6'8" wingspan) and athleticism (three career dunks). She’s capable of being a rebounding and shot-blocking machine and could add to Golden State’s toughness in the paint. —D.F.

15. Minnesota Lynx

Khamil Pierre (Forward, NC State)

Pierre wouldn’t fix Minnesota’s lack of size in the frontcourt, but it’s not hard to imagine the 6'2" power forward’s fit with a Lynx team aiming to contend. Minnesota struggled on the defensive glass last season; Pierre is one of the top defensive rebounders in the nation. (She has racked up 41 double-doubles in her last 69 games.) Pierre has shown solid off-ball instincts in the paint, allowing her to potentially function as a release valve for Olivia Miles. She can run the floor, too. While her lack of a three-point shot limits her ceiling, Pierre may still find her way into a team’s rotation. —D.F.