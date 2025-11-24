Dwyane Wade Unsurprised by Steph Curry's Under Armour Split

Earlier this month, the sports world and sneaker industry were shocked by the sudden announcement of a breakup between Under Armour and Stephen Curry.

Curry immediately became the most important sneaker free agent on the market. The Golden State Warriors point guard has flexed his newfound freedom by paying tribute to different NBA legends while wearing their various sneakers.

One of those legends, and potential partners, is Basketball Hall of Famer and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. Curry wore Wade's retro Li-Ning shoes earlier this week in Miami.

However, Wade was not surprised by the news of Curry's split with Under Armour. He explained why on his podcast Time Out With Dwyane Wade.

Sneaker Industry is Struggling

Stephen Curry wears the Way of Wade 1 "Stingray" in Miami on November 19, 2025. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Wade said he wasn't looking for the news, but had heard rumblings. He explained, "First of all, the whole industry is struggling when it comes to the sneaker community. I know because I'm in it. So, I understand.

Like, I've seen my numbers. I'm like, 'Oh!', you know what I'm saying? So, the whole industry is struggling. And there's a lot of different reasons why, but no, you don't think about that when you think about one of the greatest players to play."

Wade praised the longevity and success before saying it was cool because "not every relationship is meant to go to the finish line."

Wade continued, "They did some incredible things with the Curry brand, and obviously Steph changed the sneaker game for a while, especially in the beginning, when it came to the kids. Like, when Steph first hit the scene with the Under Armours, all the kids was wearing them. Everybody. You know what I'm saying? That's all the kids wanted. So, he's been very impactful in the culture of sneakers."

Who Gets to Tell Curry's Story

Stephen Curry wears the Li-Ning Jimmy Butler 4on November 21. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Wade flashed his competitive side and business acumen by immediately pivoting to Curry's opportunities. "It's going to be cool to see like who is going to tell the Steph Curry story. And the sneaker brands helps tell your story through that.

They help continue to tell the legacy of your basketball career. And they let you in on other parts. So who is Steph Curry going to allow to tell that story? I know who I would want to do that as a fan, but it's gonna be cool to see who we pick."

Wade concluded, "So, man, it's all good. Like it ended. And it was surprising, I think, for a lot of people, but also too, if you understand where the industry is, maybe not as surprising. You know, in the inside with a lot of people, because it's industry is struggling right now for sure."

Curry's Options

Stephen Curry wears the Curry Series 7 on November 18. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Curry is a sneaker free agent and has no shortage of options. He still has his 13th and final signature sneaker with Under Armour launching in February 2026, with colorways dropping throughout October 2026. The four-time NBA Champion could continue to build Curry Brand.

However, Curry has dropped hints that he is seemingly open to partnering with a new company. He has worn sneakers from Nike (Kobe Bryant and Penny Hardaway), Reebok (Shaquille O'Neal), and Li-Ning (Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade). The list will only grow over the next 11 months.

Of course, O'Neal and Wade both have their own sneaker empires that would love to sign Curry. Both companies are on our list of the five best landing spots for Curry. Only time will tell, as the ball in Curry's court.

