Charles Barkley's Nike x Supreme Sneakers Drop This Week

NBA legend Charles Barkley has been an integral part of the sport for more than four decades. His presence as a television analyst has overshadowed his Hall of Fame career. Even more impressively, Barkley's retro Nike sneakers remain a staple among fans of all ages.

Barkley's signature Nike collection featured several installments, but none are more popular than the Nike Air Max CB '94.

Almost every colorway sells out quickly upon release. As if the hype wasn't already high enough, the New York brand Supreme has teamed up with Nike on an epic collaboration featuring Barkley's sneakers.

Supreme x Nike SB Air Max CB '94

The Supreme x Nike SB Air Max CB '94 collection. | Supreme

This week marks the second week of Supreme's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, and Barkley's sneakers are grabbing all of the attention. Supreme and Nike SB made history by chopping down Barkley's iconic hoops into low-tops for the very first time.

The three-pack comes in an all-black, a white with gum and red accents, and a metallic gold with red accents colorway.

Each colorway keeps the original's perforated leather overlays intact while Supreme branding hits the heel pull tab, insole, and outsole box logo. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each colorway.

Supreme x Nike SB Air Max CB '94 "Gold"

The Supreme x Nike SB Air Max CB '94 "Gold" colorway. | Supreme

The Supreme x Nike SB Air Max CB '94 "Gold" colorway drops at 11:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 5. The shoes will be available for $145 in adult sizes on the Supreme website, Supreme stores, StockX, GOAT, and Grailed.

The eye-catching Metallic Gold silhouette is enhanced with Varsity Red detailing and a black outsole. The Nike SB x Supreme hangtag alongside three sets of laces (black, gold, and white) provides the finishing touches to the shoes.

Supreme x Nike SB Air Max CB '94 "Black"

The Supreme x Nike SB Air Max CB '94 "Black" colorway. | Supreme

The Supreme x Nike SB Air Max CB '94 "Black" colorway drops at 11:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 5. The shoes will be available for $145 in adult sizes on the Supreme website, Supreme stores, StockX, GOAT, and Grailed.

The extra hard "Black" colorway features sharp Metallic Silver details and subtle red Supreme branding. The Nike SB x Supreme hangtag, alongside two sets of laces (black and white), completes the look.

Supreme x Nike SB Air Max CB '94 "White"

The Supreme x Nike SB Air Max CB '94 "White" colorway. | Supreme

The Supreme x Nike SB Air Max CB '94 "White" colorway drops at 11:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 5. The shoes will be available for $145 in adult sizes on the Supreme website, Supreme stores, StockX, GOAT, and Grailed.

The low-key "White" colorway stands out with its Varsity Red accents and Gum Light Brown outsole. The Nike SB x Supreme hangtag, with two sets of laces (red and white), completes the collection.

Hopefully, Nike drops more low-top versions of the Air Max CB '94 in general-release colorways. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.