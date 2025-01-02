Chris Taylor Gets Bronze Skechers for Dodgers World Series
The calendar has officially turned over, and it is a new year. Best of all, that means Spring Training is right around the corner for MLB players. However, the defending World Series champions still have time to celebrate.
This week, Skechers invited Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor to tour the brand's headquarters for the first time. The Skechers social media team filmed the event, where fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the facility.
Taylor is seen walking around Skechers headquarters, even autographing his blue and white cleats for the company. At the end, Skechers surprised Taylor with a pair of golden cleats to celebrate the Dodgers' 2024 World Series victory.
Below is the Skechers Instagram post and a breakdown of what fans must know about Taylor's partnership with the Southern California-based brand.
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw was the first MLB player to sign with Skechers. Before the start of last season, Skechers added three players to its rapidly growing MLB roster: Taylor, Aaron Nola, and Brendan Donovan to exclusive footwear deals.
"I live in Manhattan Beach where Skechers is based and watched all they have done for the community and their focus on providing comfort and innovation to athletes," Taylor said last spring.
He continued, "It feels right to be part of the family and on Team Skechers as they're growing as a performance brand across many sports, including baseball."
No one can deny the rise of Skechers in professional sports. The brand is snagging top talent in MLB, NBA, and golf. Unfortunately for athletes, Skechers still does not have any performance baseball cleats available for purchase.
With Spring Training just over one month away, fans should expect more heat from Taylor and Skechers. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the MLB and beyond.