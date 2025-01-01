Devin Booker's Nike Sneakers Honor Sedona's Red Rocks
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker always keeps it real with his personality and public image. Booker's laid-back persona has inspired some of the best colorways for his first signature Nike basketball shoe.
The Nike Book 1 has dropped in a plethora of colorways over the past year, but the model is not done yet. Nike and Booker have teamed up to pay homage to beautiful Sedona, Arizona.
Booker is known for his love of animals, cars, and the great outdoors. This time, Arizona's landscape inspired the latest installment of his signature sneaker line. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike Book 1 in the "Text" colorway.
The Nike Book 1 dropped in the "Text" colorway on January 1, 2025. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $140 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
The "Text" colorway sports a brilliant mix of colors that materialize the majesty of Sedona, Arizona. The canvas upper sports a blend of Magic Ember, Picante Red, and Washed Coral. The Nike Swoosh logos and other detailing pop off the shoe in White Onyx.
Additional nods to Sedona include the mountain range graphic on the tongues, topographical mapping design on the upper, and a snake-patterned outsole. Lastly, "No Service" and "Sedona" appear on the heel tabs while "Sedona Red Rocks" appears on the inside of the shoe tongue.
Booker marketed the drop by leaving pairs of the Nike Book 1 "Sedona" for fans at the Cathedral Rock Trail and iconic Turquoise Arches McDonald's in Sedona, Arizona. The viral marketing technique worked to perfection on social media.
The tech specs for this colorway remain the same as every other iteration of the Nike Book 1. The model boasts a workwear-inspired upper for durability, a top-loaded Air Zoom unit inside the foam insole, and the top-loaded midfoot strong plastic plate providing stability.
Booker and Nike have stepped up their game with new colorways lately and the best is still yet to come.