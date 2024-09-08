Josh Allen Dresses Up For Bills' Season Opener Against Cardinals
It is barely the second week of September, but cool weather has engulfed much of the United States. Of course, it is always colder in upstate New York.
Earlier today, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen arrived at Highmark Stadium wearing a pregame outfit perfect for fall. Allen looked ultra comfortable and stylish as he and the Bills prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals.
Allen regularly rocks Nike Dunk sneakers, and today was no different. However, the Pro Bowl quarterback usually pairs the old-school basketball shoes with sweatpants. Today, Allen ditched the sweats for a seasonally-appropriate fall outfit.
Allen wore a tan trucker hat with a beige bomber jacket over a white shirt. His khaki joggers were completed with a pair of Nike Dunk Low sneakers in the 'Medium Curry' colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of Allen's pregame kicks.
Nike Dunk Low 'Medium Curry'
The Nike Dunk Low 'Medium Curry' colorway was released in May 2024 for $125 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can find the neutral-colored shoes for just above retail price on most sneaker resale websites.
The 'Medium Curry' colorway sports a more premium look, thanks to its hairy suede Sail upper contrasted with Medium Curry overlays. The Bone-colored Swoosh logos and iconic Nike branding provide the finishing touches to the warm, autumnal shoes.
Allen always impresses on the field, and his sneaker rotation is equally impressive. It looks like this could be the year he puts it all together with his pregame outfits in the tunnel and winning plans on the gridiron.
