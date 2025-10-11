Coach K in Fiery Video: "Jayson Tatum Will Never Be The Same Again"
Former Duke Blue Devils men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski may be retired, but he remains active in support of his former players. The legendary coach recently narrated a must-see advertisement for Jayson Tatum and Jordan Brand.
The Boston Celtics forward has spent the last five months recovering from an Achilles injury, but his mindset, his grind, and his evolution are the heartbeat of our latest campaign: "Never Be The Same." Check out the Instagram video below.
Coach K Video
Krzyzewski says in the one-minute-long film, "Jayson Tatum will never be the same again. So it's a good thing that same was never the goal. It wasn't back down. It's not now, and it won't ever be. You want more of the same, go find it somewhere else.
Krzyzewski continued, "Same? Same doesn't get you ranked top five... in high school. Same, doesn't get your logo next to the logo (the Jumpman logo on the Jordan Tatum 4 appears).
Same, doesn't hang another banner in title town. So, yeah, it is true, Jayson Tatum will never be the same. And that should absolutely terrify you," concluded Krzyzewski in the fiery speech.
Jordan Tatum 4
According to Jordan Brand, the video narrated by Krzyzewski is more than a tribute - it is a manifesto. "The ad reframes injury not as a setback, but as the spark that ignites greatness. Tatum isn't chasing a return to form. He's building something new. And that should terrify anyone who thought they'd seen his best."
As the Boston Celtics begin their preseason, Tatum is proving that his name is missing from the lineup, but not the conversation. The NBA Champion has turned adversity into acceleration. Fans have followed every step of his journey from injury to new heights.
Even better, Tatum's signature sneaker line with Jordan Brand is stronger than ever. The Jordan Tatum 4 launched today in the "St. Louis" colorway in full-family sizing ($55-$130) at Nike.com.
Autographed Sneakers
To celebrate launch day, Tatum made a surprise visit to a local Foot Locker in Toronto right as doors opened for the release of the Jordan Tatum 4. He greeted shoppers and personally signed pairs for fans.
Tatum is nice off the court, but he is something different on the court. He will return to the hardwood stronger than ever and consider us terrified.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.