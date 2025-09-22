Jordan Brand Unveils Jayson Tatum's 4th Signature Shoe
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Jordan Brand have quickly built one of the strongest active signature sneaker lines in the NBA. After months of anticipation (and a few leaks online), Jordan Brand unveiled Tatum's fourth signature basketball shoe: the Jordan Tatum 4.
After suffering an Achilles injury in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Tatum will likely miss all of this upcoming season. According to Jordan Brand, "Tatum will never be the same—and that's the point."
The Tatum 4 marks a new chapter, built for a player whose focus and drive continue to elevate.
Release Information
The Jordan Brand Tatum 4 will be available in full-family sizing at $135 for adults, $95 for grade school, $75 for preschool, and $55 for toddler sizing, on October 10 at jordan.com and select retail locations.
The Tatum 4 will launch in the "St. Louis" colorway to celebrate Tatum's hometown team colors and features a signature JT flair with a '0' on the back designed to look like his diamond chain pendant. High-quality suede gives a premium feel while mesh elements reflect St. Louis's dynamic energy.
The silhouette is designed to match Tatum's precision and efficiency. The Tatum 4 is the lightest shoe in the Jordan Basketball line, delivering full-court energy return and performance that meets the moment.
Tech Specs
The Tatum 4 is a tool for dominance that is crafted for those who play with purpose and move with confidence. In addition to being the lightest shoe in the Jumpman line, the model is built close to the foot for responsive, propulsive movement. Its S-Seam Strobel wraps the foot for fluidity and control.
Meanwhile, the forefoot Zoom Air delivers explosive energy return. The stability shank supports deep-game performance and quick transitions.
The material mix of the Tatum 4 reduces heat and maintains freshness with no added weight. Lastly, the multi-traction outsole enhances grip and responsiveness.
Inspiration
"Greatness isn't just about wins - it's about how you handle setbacks and keep moving forward. Getting back to my best hasn't been easy, but every challenge has taught me something and made me stronger," said Tatum.
"I'm not the same player I was before, and I'm proud of that. The Tatum 4 is part of that journey - it's built for the grind and reminds me what resilience looks like when you're chasing something bigger than yourself."
Tatum started his career with Nike before switching to Jordan Brand in July 2019. Since then, the Celtics forward has established himself as the face of the company's basketball division. Tatum now has four signature basketball shoes, and his signature line shows no signs of slowing down.
The 2025-26 NBA season is right around the corner, and fans can expect Tatum's presence to be felt on the basketball court and in the footwear industry. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
