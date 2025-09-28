Jayson Tatum Debuts Jordan Tatum 4 in New Workout Video
It has been one of the most critical off-seasons in the career of Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum. The six-time NBA All-Star is rehabilitating an Achilles injury as he tries to get back on the court to lead the Celtics.
Tatum's road to recovery is synonymous with his fourth signature Jordan Brand basketball shoe. Last week, Jumpman officially unveiled the Jordan Tatum 4.
On Saturday night, Tatum posted a video titled "Chapter 2: Back On Court" to his personal YouTube page. In the six-minute video, Tatum excites basketball fans and sneakerheads by showing himself working out in the Jordan Tatum 4.
In addition to debuting the Jordan Tatum 4, the 27-year-old discusses the shoe at length and shares behind-the-scenes looks at the design process.
Before an on-court workout, Tatum checks in at almost 20 weeks after surgery. He shows off the Jordan Tatum 4 "St. Louis" colorway and says, "These are my workout/rehab shoes. The 4s, man, that's crazy. It's my fourth shoe. I say, Thank you, God."
Tatum shared a sneak peek at the all-black wear-test colorway, "First time I saw them, they send you the test sample, all black joints. I was excited seeing something that you and the team worked on for over 18 months."
The video cuts to a design meeting, where Tatum and Jordan Brand designers pore over details on various shank plates.
Back in the locker room, Tatum says, "It's been a long journey. And for me, I never get used to it. It's like Christmas or the first day of school. I get just as excited as the first time I put the Tatum 1s on. Now, it's just like, man, we got the 4s. They feel great, comfortable, lightest shoe on the brand. So, I think the fans are gonna love it."
According to Jordan Brand, "Tatum will never be the same—and that's the point." The Tatum 4 marks a new chapter, built for a player whose focus and drive continue to elevate.
The Jordan Brand Tatum 4 will be available in full-family sizing ($55-$135), on October 10 at jordan.com and select retail locations.
The 2025-26 NBA season is almost here, and fans can expect more basketball and footwear updates as Tatum works his way back onto the court.
