Converse is Restocking Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Sold-Out Shoes

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on a historic run. The reigning NBA MVP is dominating the league once again, while putting his foot down in the sneaker industry.

Last year, Gilgeous-Alexander made history in his first signature Converse basketball shoe. The Converse SHAI 001 has since dropped in four colorways - all of which have sold out in minutes online and in stores.

Back by popular demand, Converse and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are restocking the SHAI 001 "FAMILY" colorways on Thursday, November 20. Following their sell-out debut, all three will restock at Converse.com, Foot Locker, and Dick's Sporting Goods.

"CHARM BLACK"

The Converse SHAI 001 "CHARM BLACK" colorway. | Converse

First debuted last spring, the "CHARM BLACK" colorway is a tribute to Gilgeous-Alexander's mother, Charmaine, blending elegance, composure, and the ruthless instinct he carries on the court. The shoes cost $130 in adult sizes.

"MASI BLUE"

The Converse SHAI 001 "MASI BLUE" colorway. | Converse

First making an appearance in the NBA Playoffs, the "MASI BLUE" colorway honors Gilgeous-Alexander's brother, Thomasi. This colorway embodies brotherhood, hometown pride, and Shai's calm under pressure. The shoes cost $130 in adult sizes.

"HAILY CLAY"

The Converse SHAI 001 "HAIL CLAY" colorway. | Converse

Announced alongside his MVP Award, the "HAIL CLAY" colorway is inspired by the quiet strength of Gilgeous-Alexander's wife, Hailey. The silhouette reflects subtle love, support, and sharp execution. The shoes cost $130 in adult sizes.

Converse SHAI 001 Details

The Converse SHAI 001 "FAMILY" pack returns for the holidays. | Converse

Engineered for expression, each SHAI 001 Family Colorway carries elite-level performance technology. Tech specs include radial traction pattern for multidirectional control, forefoot Zoom Air cushioning for responsive energy return, and over-lasted midsole for enhanced stability and balance.

It is designed as both a performance shoe and a personal canvas; the SHAI 001 reflects Gilgeous-Alexander's duality as an athlete and creator, where every stitch and sculptural detail ties back to his vision, style, and story.

"I poured my heart and soul into the SHAI 001, and I'm proud to share it with the world," says Gilgeous-Alexander.

"From performance to design, every aspect of this shoe reflects my passion for the game and my commitment to pushing its boundaries. We made the SHAI 001 a versatile shoe for everyone — from the athlete who's in the gym three times a day to the kids who just want to express themselves on or off the court."

The 2025-26 NBA regular season is just getting started, so fans can expect more exciting developments from Gilgeous-Alexander and Converse. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

