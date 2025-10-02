Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Converse SHAI 001 'Family' Sells Out Instantly
The hype is real, and there is no denying the influence Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has in the footwear industry.
Last month, the Converse SHAI 001 launched globally in the 'Butter' colorway and sold out everywhere. Fast forward a few weeks, and the hype surrounding Gilgeous-Alexander's first signature sneaker is only accelerating.
After debuting three-family inspired colorways last year during the NBA Playoffs, each of the Converse SHAI 001 'Family' colorways sold out in under ten minutes online and in stores. That includes the Converse website, Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and all other sneaker retailers.
Today's drop introduces three Family-inspired colorways, each rooted in the people who define his world:
- CHARM BLACK – A tribute to Shai's mother, Charmaine, blending elegance, composure, and the ruthless instinct he carries on the court. ($130 in adult sizing).
- HAIL CLAY – Inspired by the quiet strength of his wife Hailey, reflecting subtle love, support, and sharp execution. ($130 in adult sizing).
- MASI BLUE – Honoring his brother Thomasi, this colorway embodies brotherhood, hometown pride, and Shai's calm under pressure. ($130 in adult sizing).
Engineered for expression, each SHAI 001 Family Colorway carries elite-level performance technology. Tech specs include radial traction pattern for multidirectional control, forefoot Zoom Air cushioning for responsive energy return, and over-lasted midsole for enhanced stability and balance.
In addition to being a signature athlete, Gilgeous-Alexander is the Converse Basketball Creative Director. This launch revealed the next chapter of the SHAI 001.
It is designed as both a performance shoe and a personal canvas; the SHAI 001 reflects Gilgeous-Alexander's duality as an athlete and creator, where every stitch and sculptural detail ties back to his vision, style, and story.
"I poured my heart and soul into the SHAI 001, and I'm proud to share it with the world," says Gilgeous-Alexander after debuting the model last season.
"From performance to design, every aspect of this shoe reflects my passion for the game and my commitment to pushing its boundaries. We made the SHAI 001 a versatile shoe for everyone — from the athlete who's in the gym three times a day to the kids who just want to express themselves on or off the court."
Fans can expect more colorways, and eventually, the supply will catch up with the overwhelming demand. Online shoppers who do not want to wait for the next drop can find the 'Butter' and 'Family' colorways on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
The 2025-26 NBA preseason just tipped off today, and fans can expect the Converse SHAI 001 to make more history this year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Footwear News
Kyrie Irving's "Yin & Yang" sneakers bring balance to life.
Ja Morant says he has the "number one shoe in the world."
Tyrese Haliburton says he has the best signature shoe in the NBA.
Just 800 pairs? The Nike LeBron 23 is rumored to be extremely limited.