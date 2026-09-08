Cooper Kupp Signs Sneaker Deal With Brooks Running

The 2026 NFL season kicks off tomorrow night, and a major brand just made a surprising move in the sports world. Brooks Running just became the Seattle Seahawks' Official Running Partner, and a Washington guy is front and center in the announcement.

Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp grew up in Yakima and played at Central Washington, back when football was still just life, not yet a business.

I'm a Washington State guy myself, so I'll let the Central Washington thing slide, just this once. Either way, this is another win for the state. Brooks, one of the biggest names in running, is deepening its investment in the athletes and communities that built it.

"Running is a huge part of my game," Kupp said in a press release. "I've even had moments where I've had to rebuild the way I run post-injury, so I don't take it for granted. That connection to running, along with our shared ties to Seattle, makes this partnership feel natural and special."

Kupp is not the only name attached to this. Brooks is bringing him on as one of three new global ambassadors, alongside WNBA forward Maddy Westbeld and Premier League footballer Oscar Bobb.

Three different leagues, three different parts of the world, all tied together by the same idea that running sits underneath everything these athletes do, whether it shows up on a football field, a basketball court, or a soccer pitch.

Here are the huge points about this deal and what makes it different from most. Brooks is putting real support into coaches and athletes throughout the high school football season.

The brand will back a weekly Coach of the Week program through the Seahawks, sending gear to coaching staffs and putting money directly into their programs. Girls flag football gets its own recognition too, with year-end honors for standout coaches and players across both tackle and flag.

Brooks is also expanding its Future Run grant work, which already sends gear and funding to high school track and cross country teams that need it most, with a strong share of those grants staying right here in Washington. That effort is getting a bigger spotlight this year, with recognition planned at a Seahawks home game this winter.

This partnership adds to a run of team deals Brooks has built recently. As a Washington guy myself, hearing that this support could add gear and swag to some of my hometown teams is just a great nod to hear. Pairing that with a Seattle guy like Kupp is something I look forward to seeing more of.

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