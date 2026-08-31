Caitlin Clark Unveils Nike Caitlin 1 "USA" Colorways

The WNBA Playoffs are rapidly approaching, but first, the sport's top players are taking a quick trip to Berlin for the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup. The USA Women's National Team includes the league's most popular player, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

Throughout the WNBA regular season, Clark has debuted more than a dozen colorways of her first signature Nike basketball shoe.

The Nike Caitlin 1 does not launch until October 1, but that has not stopped Clark from showing off several unreleased styles. Now, she has two more patriotic colorways ready for the world stage. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike Caitlin 1 USA "Home" and "Away" colorways.

Nike Caitlin 1 "USA Home"

The Nike Caitlin 1 "USA Home" colorway. | @caitlinclark22

The first colorway Clark unveiled on her Instagram this morning is the "USA Home" colorway. The silhouette sports a white upper with red laces and ankle collars. The triple Nike Swoosh logos blend Metallic Red with Navy Blue.

The same shades of red and blue appear on the white midsole as part of a speckled graphic. Meanwhile, Clark's signature "CC" logo pops off the tongues in Metallic Red. Lastly, an icy blue translucent outsole provides the foundation of the shoe.

Currently, there is no release information, and this feels like a player-exclusive colorway. However, Nike has pleasantly surprised fans before with unexpected drops.

Nike Caitlin 1 "USA Away"

The Nike Caitlin 1 "USA Away" colorway. | @caitlinclark22

The second colorway Clark unveiled was the "USA Away" colorway. The shoe featured a University Red upper with College Navy laces and ankle collars. The triple Nike Swoosh logos appear in Summit White with Navy Blue.

The blue and white details appear as a speckled graphic on the red midsole. Clark's signature "CC" logo graces the tongues in white. Similar to the "Home" colorway, the "Away" colorway also has an icy blue translucent outsole.

Sadly, there is no release information for this amazing colorway. If it is not released in the future, maybe Nike will allow fans to eventually customize colorways on Nike By You (formerly called NikeiD).

Nike Caitlin 1 Release Information

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Racer Blue" colorway. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Nike Caitlin 1 will launch in the "Racer Blue" colorway on October 1, 2026. After that, Nike has several colorways scheduled throughout 2026 and 2027. While the official release dates have not been announced, fans have already seen several upcoming colorways.

Future colorways include including the Yellow Zest, Hot Punch, Purple, Iowa, Electric Green, Snow White, All-Star, Teal Fade, and an all-black Travis Scott collaboration.

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