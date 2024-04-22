Damian Lillard Debuts Adidas Dame 9 in Bucks' Game 1 Win
The first weekend of the NBA Playoffs is always one of the most exciting times on the sports calendar for hoop fans. With all eyes on the hardwood, adidas shined with the help of its All-Star roster.
Adidas was well represented this weekend, with four of its five signature athletes in the playoffs - all of whom either debuting new models or player-exclusive colorways. Adidas showed off its players' sneaker rotation earlier in the weekend.
The brand's most tenured player, Damian Lillard, debuted the adidas Dame 9 during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers.
Check out the social media post below from @NBAKicks for a detailed look at Lillard testing out his newest kicks during pregame warmups on Sunday evening.
Lillard's debut of his ninth signature adidas sneaker could not have come at a better time. The Bucks point guard scored 35 points in the first half of the decisive Game 1 victory.
While Sunday night was the first time fans saw Lillard playing in the adidas Dame 9, the hoop shoe had actually made its debut months earlier. Adidas unveiled Lillard's unreleased sneakers in February during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, the adidas Dame 9 has not yet been launched to the public. There is no official release date, pricing information, or tech specs at this time.
Lillard's loyal fans should not worry, as adidas is sure to produce several colorways of Lillard's signature sneaker each year. Even better, the two partners have teamed up on a secondary line focused on affordability. Online shoppers can check out Lillard's official collection on the adidas website.
Adidas enjoyed another strong weekend in the sport with the help of its signature athletes. It looks like the brand is poised to continue its hoop shoe renaissance. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
