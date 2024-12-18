Kicks

Damian Lillard Signs Lifetime Sneaker Deal With Adidas

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has signed a lifetime contract with adidas.

Feb 27, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts to a call in the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum.
Feb 27, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts to a call in the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
For the better part of three years, there was confusion regarding the future business relationship of NBA All-Star Damian Lillard and adidas. However, all doubt has been removed.

Lillard has agreed to a lifetime contract extension with adidas, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

As Lillard's deal with adidas expired last offseason (Summer 2024), his representative, Aaron Goodwin of Goodwin Sports Management, has been negotiating a new deal with company officials.

Earlier this year, adidas named the the gymnasium court at the company's headquarters after Lillard. Even better, adidas launched Lillard's ninth signature sneaker in August.

Damian Lillard's white, green, and purple adidas sneakers.
The adidas Dame 9 in the "Bucks" colorway. / adidas

It had been almost 2.5 NBA seasons between the eighth and ninth installments of Lillard's signature sneaker line. Lillard later confirmed that the original model had to be scrapped and redesigned.

Lillard began his career with the Portland Trail Blazers before eventually landing with the Milwaukee Bucks. Adidas has been with Lillard every step of the way and will continue to do so.

Lillard joins fellow NBA All-Stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant (Nike) and Stephen Curry (Under Armour/Curry Brand) as active players with lifetime sneaker endorsement contracts.

Other adidas signature athletes include Donovan Mitchell, Anthony Edwards, and James Harden. Online shoppers can find Lillard and the other NBA star's sneakers on the adidas website.

Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of the most important footwear news from the NBA and rest of the sports world.

