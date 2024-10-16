Davante Adams Previews Player-Exclusive Cleats in Jets Colors
Make no mistake, if there is one thing Davante Adams is known for, it is his skills as a wide receiver. The perennial Pro Bowler routinely torches NFL defenses for big gains thanks to his speed and hands.
But if there is a second thing fans love about Adams, it is his unmatched Air Jordan cleat rotation. The 31-year-old is a Jordan Brand athlete and uses almost every week of the NFL season to debut a new pair of unreleased cleats.
On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders sent Adams to the New York Jets as part of a trade. Within a few hours, Adams had already received player-exclusive cleats in Jets colors.
Adams shared a sneak peek of some unbelievable cleats on his Instagram story. Jordan Brand designed the Air Jordan 5 Low and the Air Jordan 10 Low in Jets colors.
The Air Jordan 5 Low 'Jets Road' sports Gotham Green upper, contrasted by Metallic Silver tongues sporting the Jumpman logo. Adams' No. 17 jersey number appears on the back heels.
The Air Jordan 10 Low 'Jets Home' sports a Spotlight White upper, accented by Gothom Green around the shoe. Adams' No. 17 jersey number appears on the lateral forefoot of the model.
Throughout his NFL career, Adams has used his footwear to tell stories about what means the most to him. Jordan Brand has designed colorways that honor his family, alma mater (the Fresno State Bulldogs), and love of golf.
The turnaround time for Jordan Brand is remarkable. It took less than a day to design and deliver player-exclusive cleats to Adams. However, fans have become accustomed to Adams and Jumpman doing the unthinkable on the football field.
