Jayden Daniels Wore Air Jordan 1 'Commanders' Against Ravens
The Washington Commanders came up short on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Despite dropping the game 30-23, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels continues to look great in his rookie season.
Daniels completed 24-35 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Not only does the 23-year-old continue to play at a high level, but he dresses the part, too.
Daniels wore the Air Jordan 1 Low in a custom 'Commanders' colorway. The low-cut cleats sported a white upper contrasted by burgundy overlays accented in a sharp shade of gold. Daniels' No. 5 jersey number on the tongues provided the finishing touches.
Of course, these cleats feature a custom design and are not a player-exclusive model. The 'Commanders' colorway was created by Joe Castro of Arts Undefined. The Southern California-based artist has designed exciting cleats for many of the NFL's top players.
Just before the Commanders selected him with the second overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniels signed a footwear and apparel deal with Nike. Nike athletes are usually allowed to wear Air Jordans as long as they feature a visible Swoosh logo.
There is a growing trend among elite quarterbacks in the NFL to sign with Jordan Brand, but that is not the case with Daniels. It is also not the case with the top pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams remains a sneaker free agent as he holds out for a better deal.
Week 6 of the NFL regular season is just getting started and Daniels has already set the bar high for the rest of the league. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.