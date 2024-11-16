James Harden's Wine-Flavored Adidas Sneakers Out Now
Last night, James Harden returned to the city that helped make him a star. It was a vintage performance for Harden as he poured in 21 points in the Los Angeles Clippers 125-104 win over the Houston Rockets.
At 35 years old, Harden's game and signature sneaker line continue to age like fine wine. It is perfectly fitting that adidas created a new colorway of Harden's eighth signature sneaker that captures Harden's essence and appreciation for the finer things in life.
Last January, the perennial NBA All-Star debuted the adidas Harden Vol. 8 in a colorway inspired by his wine company. It took almost a full year, but the adidas Harden Vol. 8 "Red Blend" is finally available to athletes and fans everywhere.
The adidas Harden Vol. 8 "Red Blend" dropped on Friday, November 15. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $160 in adult sizes on the adidas website and other select retailers.
The "Red Blend" colorway sports a Pulse Magenta on the side cage contrasted by a Core Black textile upper. Meanwhile, Lucid Cyan pops off the lateral forefoot and outsole. All together, it makes for a delicious combination of colors on the basketball court.
When it comes to performance, the adidas Harden Vol. 8 touts the best technology the brand has to offer. A combination of adidas BOOST and Lightstrike in the midsole provides impact protection.
Lastly, the aggressive multi-directional pattern on the rubber outsole provides a grip for devastating step backs on the hardwood. All together, the performance model is perfect for getting buckets at any age.
The "Red Blend" colorway is one of the last colorways for the adidas Harden Vol. 8. Before we know it, Harden will debut his ninth signature sneaker on the court. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.