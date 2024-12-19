De'Aaron Fox Celebrates Birthday With Limited-Edition Sneakers
Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox's affinity for Christmas is well-documented. Fox's first advertisement for his debut hoop shoe played on the holiday theme. Now, Curry Brand is spreading more joy to basketball players and fans.
Just in time for the holiday season, Curry Brand will officially release the limited-edition Fox 1 ‘Happy Fox Day Alt’ colorway. The shoe is the newest colorway for the brand’s latest signature sneaker inspired by the NBA superstar.
As the second colorway of Fox’s signature shoe, ‘Happy Fox Day Alt’ will drop on his 27th birthday on Friday, December 20, 2024.
The Fox 1 “Happy Fox Day Alt” are limited edition and UA Rewards members can access the kicks starting today for $120 in adult sizes at UA.com. Online shoppers should act fast as these sneakers will likely fly off of shelves.
Coming in different shades of green, this silhouette gives an alternative holiday look to a shoe designed for that speed that scares and comfort on the court.
The foxtail strap across the top of the shoe features a detailed gold pattern that combines innovative technology with a splash of decorative, holiday gold. The design added a layer of texture and richness to the eye-catching shoe.
A pattern of gold is also on the heel and the shoelaces with distinct detailing. The tongue of the shoe sports dark green “fur” with a gold DFox signature logo. The shoe is equipped with a TPE-blend sockliner with a low compression set for energy return & longevity.
The light green UA Flow outsole offers ballers the ability to start and stop on a dime with “Fox-like” speed. Without question, the Fox 1 ‘Happy Fox Day Alt’ makes the perfect gift for any Fox fan who wants to wear something unique.
Last year, Fox signed a signature sneaker deal with Curry Brand. Over the summer, Fox and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry made a trip to China in promotion of the upcoming Curry Fox 1.
Since then, Fox has shaken up the NBA and the sneaker industry with his first signature sneaker. Best of all, this partnership is just getting started and shows no signs of slowing down.
Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.