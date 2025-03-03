Steph Curry praised Adam Sandler for wearing his shoes at the Oscars
The 97th annual Academy Awards show was last night, and it did not disappoint. There were plenty of touching tributes and lighthearted moments. One of the funniest scenes involved Adam Sandler.
The laid-back comedian wore his signature athleisure wear to the formal event and drew the attention of host Conan O'Brien. The two legendary comedians traded barbs before Sandler stormed out of the Oscars.
However, that was not before every viewer noticed what was on Sandler's feet. He was wearing Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry's 11th signature sneaker.
More specifically, Sandler wore the Curry 11 in the "Championship Mindset" colorway. The performance basketball shoes were released in January 2024 for $160 and now have an average resale price of $118 on StockX.
Best of all, Curry was watching the Oscars live with everyone else and took to social media to shout out Sandler. Curry shared a picture of Sandler on his Instagram story with the caption, "Great choice."
Sandler is 58 years old, but that does not stop him from playing pickup basketball. As Curry pointed out, Sandler picked the right shoes for hooping. Curry's signature sneaker line is known for being lightweight, supportive, and comfortable.
Curry started his career with Nike before signing a multi-year sneaker deal with Under Armour in 2013 for $4 million annually. The two partners eventually launched Curry Brand in 2020.
In 2023, Curry agreed to a lifetime deal with Under Armour worth $215 million, including an equity stake in the company.
