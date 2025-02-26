Steph Curry's legendary March Madness run inspired his new shoes
As an alum of a Southern Conference school (shout-out to the Chattanooga Mocs), we take great pride in what Stephen Curry did for the SOCON during his collegiate career.
Thankfully, Under Armour and Curry Brand also recognize the importance of Curry's legendary March Madness runs. Just in time for March Madness, Curry's signature basketball shoes are arriving in a new colorway that celebrates his Davidson Wildcats.
The Curry 12 'Spark' colorway is dropping this Friday, February 28. The performance basketball shoes will cost $140 in adult sizes, $100 in grade school sizes, and $90 in pre-school sizes.
These shoes will be available on UA.com, in select Under Armour brand houses, and through DICK'S Sporting Goods. UA Loyalty members already have access to the sneakers starting today.
It is yet another bold style for Curry's latest signature sneaker. Following the recent 'What the Bay' release for NBA All-Star Weekend, Curry Brand is dropping another bright and brilliant sneaker just ahead of basketball fans' favorite time of year, March Madness.
Inspired by Curry's rise to greatness during his college career, this sneaker is aptly named 'Spark.'
It was Curry's incredible performance leading the Davidson Wildcats on their run in the 2008 NCAA tournament that sparked what would eventually become one of the most legendary basketball careers of all time.
With his playmaking and on-court leadership, he helped propel the Wildcats to the Elite Eight, simultaneously catapulting himself to become a viable NBA lottery draft pick, one that the Warriors would later select.
After four NBA Championships, two NBA MVP Awards, 11 All-Star Game appearances, and one Olympic Gold Medal the rest is history.
Created to show how a spark ignites a fire, these Curry 12's are a bold, flooded red with the orange flames and black smoke of an explosion displayed on the TPU sidewall and heel counter. The hoop shoes are perfect for athletes and fans to wear during March Madness.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
