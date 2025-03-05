LaMelo Ball's casual PUMA sneakers get 2 chrome colorways
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball and PUMA have proven to be one of the most exciting dynamic duos in the basketball shoe market. Even better, their partnership extends into the lifestyle category.
This week, PUMA Hoops and Ball announced the newest iterations of his lifestyle sneaker: LaFrancé Written in Chrome and Black Written in Chrome.
PUMA Hoops and Ball want to elevate your sneaker collection with the chromed-out silver and black sneaker pack. It is a bold fusion of Ball's signature otherworldly style and extreme Y2K aesthetics.
Inspired by Ball's lifestyle brand, this exaggerated street-ready silhouette delivers a futuristic edge with sleek silver accents, chrome details, and LaFrancé branded laces.
The high-shine Chrome is perfect for those who want to make a statement, while the Black Chrome offers a more refined, smoky take on the look.
The LaFrancé Written in Chrome styles drop on Wednesday, March 12. Athletes and fans can buy the casual sneakers for $110 in adult sizes at PUMA.com, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
In addition to the LaFrancé line, Ball's signature basketball shoe line with PUMA remains one of the most popular options among hoopers. Earlier this NBA season, PUMA launched Ball's fourth signature sneaker and has followed up with multiple exciting colorways.
Some of the biggest highlights of the year came from PUMA's collaborations with Scooby-Doo and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Ball was recently spotted wearing his unreleased lifestyle sneakers before a Hornets game, which further drove up hype for the kicks. Fans can expect more heat from Ball and PUMA for a long time to come.
