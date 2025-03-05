James Harden debuts "Arizona State" adidas sneakers in Phoenix
The Phoenix Suns picked up a much-needed 119-117 victory over the LA Clippers on Tuesday night. Despite losing the game, Clippers guard James Harden enjoyed a memorable night in Phoenix.
Harden tallied 21 points and 15 assists. Best of all, the former Arizona State Sun Devils guard paid homage to his college alma mater with a player-exclusive colorway of his ninth signature adidas basketball shoe.
Harden debuted the adidas Harden Volume 9 in the "Sun Devil" colorway. The futuristic silhouette sported a mesmerizing blend of maroon, gold, and black.
Even Arizona's state iconic pitchfork logo appears on the tongues. Below are social media posts from the Clippers and Sun Devils, as well as a breakdown of Harden's ninth signature sneaker.
We love to see NBA players showing love to their old schools, and they get extra points in our book when they debut player-exclusive kicks in their college colors while on the road.
There is only one downside to the adidas Harden Volume 9 in the "Sun Devil" - it is a player-exclusive colorway. Harden and Arizona State's men's and women's basketball teams will be the only ones to get their hands on the limited-edition shoes.
The silver lining is the adidas Harden Volume 9 is available in multiple general-release colorways online. Athletes and fans can buy the basketball shoes for $160 in adult sizes at adidas.
Additionally, the kicks are available online and in stores at select retailers like Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
The adidas Harden Volume 9 combines BOOST and Lightstrike in the midsole providing lightweight energy return to propel athletes towards the hoop.
Meanwhile, the multi-directional traction pattern on the rubber outsole gives the traction needed to pull up and drain threes from deep. The shoes strike the perfect balance of performance and style on and off of the court.
Basketball fans can expect to see Harden and adidas cook up more fire colorways down the stretch of the NBA regular season. Plus, the Sun Devils basketball team will represent their most famous basketball alum on the court with their kicks during March Madness.
