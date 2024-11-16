Stephen Curry's 1st Signature Sneaker Returns in Earthy Tones
What is better than getting buckets and putting opponents to sleep for the night? Doing all of that in style with your retro signature sneakers. Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has put on a clinic this season with his shooting and footwear.
Although Curry has been riding high in his newly-released 12th signature sneaker in multiple space-themed colorways, Under Armour and Curry Brand have recently reprised his debut hoop shoe.
Another element from the Curry Brand universe, the "Minerals" colorways bring rich earth tones and texture to this classic Curry model. Below is a detailed look at the "Halo Gray" and the "Taupe Dusk/Timberwolf Taupe" colorways.
The Curry 1 Low FloTro Lux dropped in two new "Minerals" colorways on Friday, November 15. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes on the Under Armour website.
Both shoes are designed for the basketball court but look good in any setting. The suede upper is lightweight and comfortable, complemented by the TPE-blend sock liner that boasts a low compression set for energy return and longevity.
Underfoot, the UA Flow cushioning technology is super-light, bouncy, and provides strong traction. Meanwhile, the internal midfoot shank plate adds additional support.
Just as Curry continues to do the impossible on the court, making a performance basketball shoe with a lifestyle-friendly design is equally remarkable.
Curry and the Warriors are back in action on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Basketball fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from college basketball and beyond.