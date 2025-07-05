Deion Sanders Honors His Mom in Emotional Nike Video
Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders has been in the public eye for almost four decades. The sports world has watched Sanders transform from "Prime Time" to "Coach Prime."
If we have learned anything about Sanders, it is that his principles are beyond reproach. We can thank his mother, Connie, for helping raise a superstar athlete with an equally strong moral compass. That is what Sanders does in a new short film produced by Nike.
In just under four minutes, Sanders recounts his upbringing and legendary two-sport career while attributing all of his success to his mother. The must-watch Instagram video is below.
Sanders opens the video by saying it was a testimony, not a letter. He closes with a powerful message of gratitude, "You are a role model of consistency. Thank you, Mom, for just being you. Ain't no momma like you. I love you, Mom."
The tear-jerking short film will resonate with athletes and fans everywhere who relied on their mothers to shape them into adults.
The video appears to be from the campaign for the Nike Air DT '96 "Love Letter to Connie" colorway. Nike dropped Sanders' retro sneakers in an all-red colorway in honor of his mother in May. The kicks sold out but are still available on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.
In addition to being a force for good in sports, Sanders has been equally influential in the footwear industry. Since reuniting with Nike in 2023, Sanders' retro trainers have come roaring back in popularity and show no signs of slowing down.
