Deion Sanders' Nike Sneakers Hit "Best Seller" Status at Foot Locker
The sports world is closely following Deion Sanders' unspecified health issue as he is currently away from the Colorado Buffaloes football program. While we wait for more details, the good news is that Sanders said he is "OK" and plans to return soon.
There should be plenty of uplifting news to cheer up Sanders as he returns to action. His son, Shedeur, is tearing it up at the Cleveland Browns minicamp. Meanwhile, his signature Nike sneaker line continues to dominate the footwear industry.
Over the past year, Nike has launched the first two installments of Sanders' signature line: the Air Diamond Turf and the Air DT Max '96. Both just earned a high honor online.
Most colorways of Sanders' Nike trainers sell out quickly. However, two styles that are still on shelves have hit "Best Seller" status on the Foot Locker website.
The Nike Air Diamond Turf "Ravens" colorway was released on May 30, 2025. It sold out in most sizes but is still available in some sizes for $155 at Foot Locker.
Fans who visit the Foot Locker website will notice the "Best Seller" tag that has been applied to the black, purple, and gold kicks.
Sanders debuted his first signature shoe long before his time with the Baltimore Ravens, but Nike applied the flock-themed colorway to the old-school kicks, and it has excited football fans.
Even more popular is the Nike Air DT Max '96. Colorado fans have devoured all the Buffaloes-themed colorways of Sanders' second signature sneaker, but there are still some styles available online.
The Nike Air DT Max '96 "Colorado Home" colorway dropped in September 2024 for $170. It is currently marked down to $120 (29% off) and designated as a "Best Seller" online at Foot Locker.
The "Colorado Home" colorway takes direct inspiration from the home uniforms the Buffaloes wear in Boulder on Saturdays during the fall.
Sanders has proven his superstar status and sneaker legacy transcend time as he is one of the most popular figures in the sports world. Fans can expect more heat from "Coach Prime" and Nike as the football season approaches.
