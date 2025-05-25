Deion Sanders Lets Fans Pick Nike Sneakers From 'Prime' Collection
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has turned the college football world and sneaker industry upside down in recent years. "Coach Prime" has proven that he can move the needle with any generation and is more influential than almost any current athlete.
Over the past year, Nike has begun releasing Sanders' retro sneakers in new and original colorways. Almost every style sells out quickly online. Luckily, like Sanders always said, he isn't hard to find.
The legendary two-sport athlete regularly posts on social media and uses his massive reach to engage with fans.
On Sunday afternoon, Sanders flexed just some of his Nike sneaker rotation and asked fans for feedback in a viral Instagram post.
The picture showed 11 pairs of shoes on his front yard—a mix of released, upcoming, and player-exclusive kicks. The caption asked fans for feedback, "Which ones do you want?" Naturally, social media users were quick to reply with their favorite shoes.
The Nike Air Diamond Turf, Nike Air DT '96, and a Nike LeBron Prime 96 appear in various team colorways. The Colorado Buffaloes, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, and Seattle Mariners all got some representation.
With so many options, there did not appear to be a clear winner among fans clamoring for all the styles.
Thankfully, Nike and Sanders are supplying sneakerheads with a steady stream of releases on an almost monthly basis.
Currently, almost all of Sanders' retro kicks are sold out on the Nike website. That will change soon as more releases are scheduled throughout 2025.
In the meantime, online shoppers can choose from select styles in stock at Foot Locker. Plus, fans can find the iconic shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, GOAT, and StockX.
The only thing that can outshine Sanders' playing and coaching career is his timeless signature sneaker line. Fans can expect more heat from "Coach Prime" for a long time to come.
