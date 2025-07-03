Nike Applies Deion Sanders' Swagger to LeBron James Sneakers
Two of the biggest stars in sports history are teaming up again. Two-sport legend and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, along with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, have a second sneaker collaboration on the way.
Earlier this spring, Sanders and James partnered on the Nike LeBron 21 "Prime 96" colorway. Nike applied Sanders' primetime aesthetic to James' 21st signature basketball shoe. The shoe was a smash hit among athletes and fans.
On Thursday afternoon, the Swoosh unveiled the Nike LeBron 21 "Prime 93" colorway a full two weeks ahead of its release date. Below is a first look and shopping information for the highly anticipated hoop shoe.
The Nike LeBron 21 "Prime 93" drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, July 17. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $210 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers.
James debuted the Nike LeBron 21 ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season. The league's all-time leading scorer rocked countless colorways all the way throughout the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff run that season.
James moved onto the Nike LeBron 22 for the 2024 Summer Olympics and following NBA season, but his 21st signature sneaker is back again thanks to a collaboration with "Coach Prime."
According to the product description, Sanders' legendary swagger inspired James to strive for his own greatness. Inspired by the Nike Air Diamond Turf '93, this LeBron 21 features Fire Red and Metallic Gold colors nod to Sanders' gridiron glory with the San Francisco 49ers.
In addition to looking incredibly sharp, the Nike LeBron 21 performs at the highest levels on the hardwood. It combines the iconic midfoot strap from Sanders' sneakers with court-ready Air Zoom cushioning.
Athletes and fans can expect more hype for this sneaker drop as the release date approaches. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
