Deion Sanders' Nike Sneakers Get Baltimore Ravens Colorway
There is no doubt that Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders is displeased with how far his son, Shedeur, has fallen in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Coach Prime" probably is unhappy with every team in the league, including his old squad, the Baltimore Ravens. Yet, that will not stop his first signature sneaker from releasing in a Ravens-inspired colorway.
The Nike Air Diamond Turf "Baltimore Ravens" is scheduled to be released in limited numbers on Friday, May 30.
Online shoppers will be able to buy the retro shoes for $150 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
The Nike Air Diamond Turf was first released as a cross trainer in 1994 and has received a "street-ready refresh."
This updated version features Air units in the heel and forefoot, plus durable leather and a midfoot strap for a secure fit.
The "Baltimore Ravens" colorway sports a black upper, contrasted by gold accents and white detailing. Such important elements like the Nike Air logo, forefoot strap, and signature branding remain true to the original.
During his playing days, Sanders was a two-sport legend whose NFL career was most closely tied to the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys.
However, Sanders played one season in Washington and came back four years later to finish his career in Baltimore. That included a two-interception game in 2004.
Athletes and fans who do not want to wait more than a month to buy Sanders' signature sneakers can find them in select styles and sizes at Foot Locker.
Additionally, the most coveted colorways that sold out quickly online can be found on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Currently, we still do not know where Shedeur will play in the NFL. Meanwhile, his dad continues to dazzle multiple fanbases with his iconic sneakers. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news.
More NFL Sneakers News
[Interview] Deion Sanders discusses the future of signature Nike sneaker line.
Travis Hunter wants adidas to redesign its two most popular basketball shoes into football cleats.
Ashton Jeanty wore Swarovski Crocs in Las Vegas Raiders colors at the 2025 NFL Draft.
Nike officially announced 17 new signings for its 2025 NFL Draft Class.
LeBron James and Deion Sanders Drop the Nike LeBron 21 "Prime 96" colorway.