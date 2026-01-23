Deion Sanders Shows Nike's Sneaker Sheet for Next Season

The Colorado Buffaloes football team is coming off a rebuilding season, but head coach Deion Sanders remains at the top of his game in the footwear industry. Few athletes, current or retired, can move the needle among consumers like Sanders.

Since reuniting with Nike in July 2023, Sanders' retro signature line has come roaring back. Fans rock his kicks in the stands, while players wear his cleats on the field. Meanwhile, Shedeuer Sanders carries the line in the NFL.

Nike Diamond Turf 2

Deion Sanders shows off Colorado’s Diamond Turf cleats options and previews potential Diamond Turf 2 team colorways for next season 👀



📹 @DeionSanders / @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/MxpTpoHo1w — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) January 23, 2026

One by one, Nike has released retro versions of Sanders' signature shoes. First, the Nike Air DT '96, then the Nike Air Diamond Turf, and now the Nike Diamond Turf 2.

While it is only January and the previous college football season ended this past week, Nike is already preparing a game plan for Sanders' next season. "Coach Prime" shared a sneak peek of his upcoming footwear and the vast options Nike provides him with each year.

Sanders previewed multiple versions of the Nike Diamond Turf 2 in Colorado colorways on social media. Even better, the video contained a brief conversation with the team's equipment manager, who provided Sanders with a sheet of 20 player-exclusive colorways to choose from.

Sanders' Nike Options

Deion Sanders' options for the Nike Diamond Turf 2. | @deionsanders

Sanders showed the sheet to the camera. It was titled, "2026 Coach Prime Sideline + Team Travel. Working Session/Select Colorways." Each design featured a different combination of white, black, gold, and grey.

It is an exciting time for fans of the legendary two-sport athlete. Nike has opened its vault to bring out the entire catalog of Sanders' retro kicks. Even more impressively, most of them sell out quickly. Online shoppers can still find the Nike Air Diamond Turf in select styles at Nike, Foot Locker, and Hibbett stores.

Future Nike Sneaker Releases

Coach Deion Sanders gave a preview of his upcoming Nike lineup including a DT Max Low Retro pic.twitter.com/pmZmd3QJFv — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 14, 2026

The Nike Diamond Turf 2 is scheduled to launch in the first week of February, which will mark the first of several new colorways of the retro model. From there, fans can expect several highly-anticipated sneaker drops from Nike and Sanders.

Consider us already excited for next college football season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

