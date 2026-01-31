Deion's Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 Returns for Super Bowl Week

Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders is one of the most closely followed figures in college football. However, Sanders also maintains legendary status in the NFL long after his iconic two-sport career.

With Super Bowl LX hosted in the Bay Area, Nike is launching one of Sanders' retro signature sneakers in a colorway reminiscent of his time with the San Francisco 49ers. Below is what fans must know about the Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 "Prime Red" colorway.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 "Prime Red" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 "Prime Red" colorway will be available at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 6. Online shoppers will be able to buy the old-school trainers in adult ($170) and big kid ($102) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Fans can expect this to be a limited release, so these shoes will sell out quickly. Shoppers who miss the initial drop can find the Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 "Prime Red" on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

Shoe sizes printed inside the Nike Air Diamond Turf 2. | Nike

The "Prime Red" colorway remains true to the 49ers' color scheme with a Prime Red upper and white overlays. Black and gold detailing throughout the shoe makes it clear which team Sanders is repping for Super Bowl week.

Additional design details include retro Nike branding, Sanders' signature logo, and the shoe size printed on the inside of each shoe. The "Nike Air" logo on the heels completes the retro aesthetic.

Tech Specs

Details on the Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 "Prime Red" colorway. | Nike

According to Nike's product description, Sanders' second signature Nike cross trainer returns as a retooled, street-ready pair of sneakers. The signature style remains, but the Nike design team added in some Air and a full-length foam midsole for that extra cushy comfort. Rep the unmistakable style of the two-sport legend.

Like Sanders (and the rest of us), the Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 has aged out of the performance category but still looks as good as the day it made its on-field debut.

History

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 "Prime Red" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 originally launched in 1994. The launch coincided with Sanders' time with the 49ers and MLB's Cincinnati Reds. This release marks the shoe's first retro return since 2012.

