Dejounte Murray Teases His New Balance Shoes for NBA Season
New Balance knows how to take care of its athletes in the NBA. Earlier today, New Orleans Pelicans point guard Dejounte Murray received a special package on his 28th birthday.
Murray shared a sneak peek of two of his player-exclusive sneakers, which he will wear in the 2024-25 NBA season. One shoe sported a hot pink and blue colorway, with the other featuring a purple, blue, and yellow design.
Below is a detailed look and breakdown about fans and athletes must know about Murray's player-exclusive New Balance TWO WXY v5 sneakers.
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray debuted the New Balance TWO WXY v5 last week. The shoes have since gone on sale, and online shoppers can choose from two colorways for $120 in adult sizes on the New Balance website.
The performance basketball shoes feature the best technology the brand has to offer. . The updated model adds a combination midsole with FuelCell for responsive energy return and Fresh Foam X at the heel and ball of the foot for impact protection.
Murray signed a multi-year contract with New Balance in November 2019 and has become one of the brand's eight athletes in the NBA. Murray reflected on his decision to sign with New Balance during a 2023 interview and explained what made him want to partner with the Boston-based brand.
Thanks to New Balance, Pelicans fans can expect Murray to look fresh in his first season with the team. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.