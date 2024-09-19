How to Buy the Sold-Out Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low "Halo"
If you are like many fans of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, you probably took an "L" on the Nike SNKRS app today. Missing out on Bryant's retro Nike sneakers is a monthly tradition for a lot of online shoppers.
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro dropped in the "Halo" colorway for $210 in adult sizes at 10:00 a.m. EST on September 19, 2024. Consumers had ten minutes to enter a draw, which was fruitless for most entries.
Luckily, there is a silver lining for fans desperate to get their hands on the sneakers. Online shoppers can easily find the basketball shoes for just above retail price on most sneaker resale websites.
Currently, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro "Halo" has an average resale price of $265 on StockX. Additionally, online shoppers can find the kicks on GOAT, eBay, and KICKS CREW.
For fans willing to pay above the retail price, the best time to buy the all-white sneakers will be over the next few days.
Some lucky winners of the shoes entered the draw only to make a quick turnaround on their investment. They will look to offload the new sneakers at a minimal return on their investment.
Even better for fans of the NBA legend, Nike plans to release more of Bryant's iconic sneakers in new and OG colorways for the foreseeable future. We maintain a continuously updated Nike Kobe release calendar for loyal Lakers fans.
With the NBA season tipping off soon, fans can expect to see players debut many of the upcoming Nike Kobe sneakers. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.