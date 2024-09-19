Klay Thompson's 10th Sneaker Arrives in Mavericks Colors
It will be weird for basketball fans to see Klay Thompson suit up for the Dallas Mavericks this season. After a historic run with the Golden State Warriors that four championships and several individual awards, Thompson is starting fresh in Dallas.
Thanks to his play and personality, Thompson became a fan-favorite in the Bay Area. Now, the five-time NBA All-Star is wasting no time ingratiating himself with Mavericks fans.
On Thursday, ANTA unveiled Thompson's 10th signature basketball shoe. The ANTA KT X makes its official debut in an unmistakable Mavericks-inspired colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of Thompson's upcoming hoop shoe.
On Thursday, ANTA unveiled Thompson's 10th signature basketball shoe. The ANTA KT X makes its official debut in an unmistakable Mavericks-inspired colorway.
Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what athletes and fans must know about Thompson's upcoming hoop shoe.
Currently, there is not an official release date for the ANTA KT X. There is reporting that the hoop shoe will launch this fall for $130 in adult sizes on the ANTA website and other select retailers.
Tech specs also remain a mystery, but we can see from detailed pictures that it is a low-cut model with a wide base and multi-directional traction pattern on the outsole.
Additionally, the launch colorway sports a metallic silver upper with blue and black detailing. The ANTA logo and "KTX" appear on the back heel, while Thompson's signature jumps off the outsole.
Thompson first signed a sneaker deal with ANTA in 2014. Three years later, he agreed to a ten-year, $80 million contract extension that runs through 2027. All eyes will be on Thompson as he plays for a team other than the Warriors for the first time in his NBA career this season.
Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.