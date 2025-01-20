Devonta Smith Wears Allen Iverson's Reebok Cleats in Eagles Win
As soon as the Philadelphia 76ers selected Allen Iverson with the top pick in the 1996 NBA Draft, the iconoclastic point guard changed sports culture. Everything from Iverson's hair to tattoos to sneakers influenced what athletes do today.
Look no further than Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith. During yesterday's NFC Playoff victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Smith paid homage to the Philadelphia sports icon.
Smith laced up a custom pair of Reebok Answer IV cleats in a green and white "Eagles" colorway. Of course, Iverson's signature basketball shoes were never redesigned for the gridiron, but with the help of custom artists, that dream has become a reality for athletes.
Smith's custom Reebok Answer IV cleats are a direct nod to an iconic picture of Iverson wearing an Eagles jersey before a game in the 2001 NBA Finals. The 76ers lost that final to the Los Angeles Lakers, but Iverson's lone finals appearance and MVP season remain the highlight of his career.
Even more impressively, Iverson has gone on to become one of the most adored former players in NBA history.
After being the target of the infamous "dress code," Iverson has become a statesman for the league and the Vice President of Reebok Basketball (with Shaquille O'Neal serving as President).
Unfortunately for football players, they will not be able to wear Iverson's Reebok kicks on the football field without the help of a custom designer. However, they can purchase Iverson's retro basketball shoes on the Reebok website.
Luckily for the sneaker community, the Eagles have at least one more game, as they will face the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship next Sunday afternoon. That gives Smith another opportunity to rock some fire cleats on the gridiron.
