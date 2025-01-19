Jayden Daniels Wears Nike Kobe 6 Cleats in Commanders Colorway
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has already sewn up Rookie of the Year honors. Now, he is focused on making history in his first year with the franchise, and he is wearing the right footwear to do it.
During last night's upset win over the top-seeded Detroit Lions, Daniels went off for 350 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in a pair of custom Nike Kobe 6 cleats.
Kobe Bryant's sixth signature basketball shoe has long been considered the most iconic model from his legendary Nike line.
Earlier this Fall, Nike officially redesigned the model for the football field and dropped it in "Grinch" and "Mismatch" colorways.
Additionally, college football programs like the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks have received player-exclusive colorways of the model.
While there are not any NFL players with special styles, Daniels took matters into his own hands with the help of a custom artist.
The artist Joe Castro of Arts Undefined, created a custom 'Commanders' colorway for Daniels to wear in the road playoff game. The silhouette sported a burgundy snakeskin-inspired upper contrasted by a black and gold Swoosh logo.
Castro is responsible for many of the best custom cleats we have seen on NFL fields this season. It does not hurt that Daniels adds an aura to the classic kicks with his clutch play.
The Commanders are onto the NFC Championship Game, and football fans cannot wait to see what kicks the rising star will wear in the most important game of his career. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.