Rashod Bateman Rocks Kevin Durant's Nike Cleats in Ravens Win
There is no time to get down over injuries in the NFL Playoffs. Every player must have a next-man-up mentality, and that is exactly what the Baltimore Ravens wide receivers did in the absence of Zay Flowers.
Rashod Bateman provided two receptions and a touchdown in the Ravens' 28-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Round. Best of all, Bateman did it in a nice pair of custom Nike KD cleats.
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant's signature basketball shoes have never officially been made into cleats (although it is a growing trend in the footwear industry), so athletes are taking matters into their own hands with the help of custom artists.
With the help of MPLS Customs, Bateman wore a custom pair of Nike KD 4 cleats in Ravens colors. Bateman's play and kicks got Durant's attention, and he shouted him out on his Instagram story.
Durant shared a picture of Bateman celebrating his touchdown in his custom Nike KD cleats and wrote, "Good **** 7." Hopefully, last night's viral moment can help inspire Nike to redesign Durant's basketball shoes for the football field.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' signature sneakers have been reimagined for the gridiron, and so have NBA legend Kobe Bryant's sixth signature hoop shoe. Not to mention Michael Jordan, who has built a star-studded roster of NFL players representing Jumpman.
The Ravens will face the winner of today's game between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos next weekend in the divisional round. All eyes will be on Bateman's feet to see what heat he brings for the ultra-important game.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.