Did Adidas Dethrone Nike in Football? If Not, It's Getting Close
By almost every metric imaginable, Nike dominates the sportswear industry in the United States and abroad. The iconic American brand is as much a part of the country's DNA as hot dogs, hip-hop, and home runs.
Nike still has an overwhelming number of athletes, programs, plus the licensing rights to NFL uniforms. But after decades of attempts, adidas has made a well-coordinated blitz into American football in recent years to finally crack Nike's "Steel Curtain" in the sport.
Adidas has established a foothold in South Florida's high school football scene, built a strong NIL program for its NCAA partner schools, signed top players, snagged important college programs like Penn State and Tennessee, and most importantly, kept it fun.
While the past two days may have seemed like a normal weekend of football for most fans, it felt more like a tipping point in the sport from an industry perspective. Below are just some of the highlights from adidas' lights-out weekend.
#5 Texas A&M Parties Like It's 1975
Texas A&M launched a lucrative five-year, $47 million sponsorship deal with adidas in July 2022. As one of just two adidas schools in the SEC, the fifth-ranked Aggies get plenty of love from the Three Stripes.
Adidas honored the 1975 Southwest Conference co-championship team by reprising throwback uniforms and cleats, complete with the iconic trefoil logo.
Luckily for Aggies fans, most of the gear is available online at adidas.com. Texas A&M handled its business with a decisive win over the Jordan Brand-sponsored Florida Gators, and adidas' weekend was just getting started.
#7 Indiana Hoosiers Defeat Nike U
Adidas understood the assignment as the seventh-ranked Indiana Hoosiers traveled to face the third-ranked Oregon Ducks deep in Nike country. While Nike World Headquarters is based in Beaverton, the laboratory is in Eugene.
Trying to out-weird Oregon's uniforms is a fool's errand, so embrace the traditions that Indiana loves so much. Adidas said as much in its post-game social media post that read, "Classic Over Flash."
Hoosiers fans can shop their team's legendary look at adidas.com. The brand has curated a classic collection of footwear and apparel for Indiana.
#9 Texas Tech Celebrates Homecoming in Style
The ninth-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrated their homecoming in style. Thanks to alum and adidas signature athlete Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech is a major player for adidas.
Texas Tech's alternate uniform celebrated the team's 100th anniversary by reimaging the past with an eye for the promising future. Not to be outdone, the adidas-sponsored Kansas Jayhawks wore their alternate white uniforms for the second straight week. The Jayhawks' bold "Blackhawk" uniform features several fan favorite design elements.
Red Raiders and Jayhawks fans can shop for both of their teams' looks online at adidas.com.
#13 Georgia Tech Swarms
Last but not least, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets swarmed the Nike-sponsored Virginia Tech Hokies. The Yellow Jackets got a new set of uniforms in the final year of their adidas contract.
Next summer, Georgia Tech will officially make the move from adidas to Under Armour. Under Armour has been in retreat over the past several years, punctuated by the recent loss of Auburn and South Carolina.
Under Armour planting its flag in Atlanta is not a bad move, but will it work out for Georgia Tech? Only time will tell. In the meantime, they continue to look fresh each week in the Three Stripes.
Travis Hunter's Rise in the NFL
Adidas continued to grab headlines on Sunday when Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter debuted "Albino Gator" cleats.
Hunter wore the adidas Adizero Electric+ 2.0 cleats in the "Albino Gator" colorway. The inspiration for the design came from the famous gators in the region.
Hunter signed with adidas just before winning the Heisman Trophy and has quickly become the second most-marketed player behind Mahomes. Adidas has kicked off a world-building campaign for Hunter and tasked him with debuting new product.
Baker Mayfield's Classic Comeback
Baker Mayfield started his NFL career with Nike and bounced around before eventually finding the perfect fit with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and adidas.
Mayfield is enjoying an MVP-caliber season and lacing up unreleased adidas cleats to further drive up hype. Similar to the Aggies, Mayfield put up a great performance in the adidas Forum Low cleats (a model originally designed for the basketball court).
One weekend is too small a sample size to say adidas has officially overtaken Nike in American football, but there is no denying that it feels like an important inflection point in the sport.
