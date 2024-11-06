Did Nike Butcher Michael Jordan's Most Iconic Sneakers?
It is challenging for any sneakerhead to name their favorite Air Jordan model. NBA legend Michael Jordan's iconic signature sneaker line has multiple shoes that are considered the best of all time.
However, the Air Jordan 11 enjoys unwavering popularity. Debuted in 1995, Jordan's 11th signature sneaker has withstood the test of time. As fashion trends come and go, the Air Jordan 11 is eternal.
Nike and Jordan Brand usually launch the fan-favorite sneaker once or twice a year in old-school colorways, sometimes with slight variations. Thanks to its mesh upper and patent leather toe guard, it is hard to go wrong with the Air Jordan 11, especially in Chicago Bulls colors.
One of Jordan's most memorable pictures features him in the black and red Air Jordan 11 "Bred" or "Playoffs" colorway. Just after winning his fourth NBA Championship on Father's Day, Jordan broke down in tears while wearing the legendary hoop shoes.
The shoe is coming back this month but with drastic changes. Below is everything fans must know about the Air Jordan 11 WMNS "Bred Velvet" colorway.
The Air Jordan 11 WMNS "Bred Velvet" launches at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, November 11. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $230 in women's sizes on the Nike SNKRS website and app.
While the model is dropping in women's sizes, that never stops men from buying the kicks in the adjusted sizing. But will women and men have the appetite for $230 sneakers that deviate from the trusted formula?
The Air Jordan 11 "Bred" was last seen in 2019, but that silhouette sported a mesh upper. A fully velvet upper might give a more elegant look, but it could also turn off some old-school basketball fans.
The sneaker community will have its answer next Monday when the polarizing kicks launch online.