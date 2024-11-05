What Fans Must Know About Travis Kelce's New Favorite Footwear
Players' pregame tunnel walks have been an important part of professional sports for a few years. It gives social media teams content to produce and players a platform to highlight their stylish side.
No player in the NFL is doing it bigger and better than Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has both sports and celebrity media outlets watching his every move before games, looking for Easter eggs like the back of a Taylor Swift album cover.
However, Kelce has been very straightforward with his footwear this year. Despite being in the final year of his Nike contract, the Pro Bowl tight end has avoided wearing the Swoosh at all costs.
Instead, Kelce is showing a lot of love to Jordan Brand. He has worn retro Air Jordan sneakers before every game that loosely follow the NFL's regular season schedule. During games, Kelce has stuck with the exact same pair of kicks for every outing since the preseason.
Not only has Kelce worn the Air Jordan 11 cleats in the "Concord" colorway during every game this season, but he makes a point of carrying them in hand during his pregame tunnel walks. The shoes and the cleats were last released in 2018 and have skyrocketed in price on sneaker resale websites.
Of course, the Air Jordan 11 "Concord" is synonymous with Michael Jordan's comeback season in 1995. The retro basketball shoes have been re-released many times over the years. More recently, Jordan Brand has redesigned the kicks for the football and baseball fields.
The Air Jordan 11 remains iconic thanks to its mesh upper and patent leather toe guard. Meanwhile, the black and white "Concord" colorway is arguably the most popular version of the old-school hoop shoe.
The 2024 NFL regular season is now halfway over, and it feels like Kelce is building towards a momentous announcement. Is Kelce telegraphing a sneaker deal with Jordan Brand? He would be far from the first NFL player to represent Jumpman on the field, but he would easily be the most noticeable.
