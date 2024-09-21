Donte DiVincenzo Debuts New Shoes in Knicks Colors
NBA Media Day is less than two weeks away, and players are already soft-launching their new sneakers for the upcoming season. No brand has had a more noteworthy week than ANTA.
Several athletes representing different brands have made the trip to China in recent weeks to promote their new hoop shoes. However, ANTA is grabbing more headlines than its competition.
The Chinese company has a strong roster of NBA players, including New York Knicks shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo. While DiVincenzo does not have a signature sneaker yet, he is the face of the ANTA Zap line.
Earlier this week, media outlets began sharing pictures and videos of the upcoming ANTA Zap 2 in DiVincenzo's player-exclusive colorway. DiVincenzo even wore the kicks during a pick-up basketball game in China.
The ANTA Zap 2 does not have an official release date, but it is expected to be released in several colorways during the 2024-25 NBA season. That includes DiVincenzo's blue and orange Knicks-themed colorway.
Fans will notice that the 'Knicks' colorway features DiVincenzo's new signature logo. So far, the feedback on social media has been positive for the Knicks guard's new shoes and signature logo.
DiVincenzo signed a multi-year sneaker deal with ANTA in October 2023. The former first-round draft pick began his career with Nike before flirting with PUMA in sneaker free agency before eventually landing with ANTA.
So far, the partnership between ANTA and DiVincenzo has greatly benefited both parties. DiVincenzo helped elevate the brand by averaging 15.5 points during the regular season and 17.8 points per game during the Eastern Conference Playoffs last year.
The NBA preseason tips off in a few weeks, and then the Knicks will begin their march to the postseason again. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.