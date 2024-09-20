Michael Jordan's 1993 NBA Playoff Sneakers Hit Auction Block
Completing a three-peat in the NBA is a herculean task. It was especially difficult for Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, who faced the New York Knicks in the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals.
After falling behind 0-2 in the playoff series, Jordan led the Bulls to four consecutive victories en route to another NBA Championship. Now, basketball fans and sneakerheads can secure a piece of hoops history.
Goldin, an internationally renowned collectibles marketplace, is auctioning off the original Nike Air Jordan VIII' Playoff' player-exclusive sneakers Jordan wore against the Knicks during the pivotal Game 6 matchup on June 4, 1993.
The current bid is $39,000 and is expected to rise. These game-worn sneakers are notable for their black uppers with red and white accents that feature Jordan's number '23' and a red chenille Jumpman logo.
Jordan led the Bulls with 25 points in 45 minutes of playing time, adding a team-high nine assists as the Bulls crushed the Knicks' dreams for an NBA Finals appearance with a 96-88 victory.
The offered shoes feature predominantly black uppers with red and white accents consistent with the Bulls' primary colors. Crossover lace straps are present on the top of each shoe, with each displaying Jordan's number "23" in white numbering outlined in red.
A red chenille Jumpman logo is featured on the top of each sneaker's tongue. The size "13" shoes also contain a manufacturer's tag on the inside of each tongue, containing a "January-March 1993" manufacturing time range and a manufacturer's factory code.
According to Resolution Photomatching, the interior lining of the shoe, which displays a dynamic and vibrant design, was unique to this specific pair of shoes worn by Jordan during the 1993 NBA Playoffs.
Jordan's sneakers are currently up for auction in Goldin's September Elite Auction and will be available through Saturday, September 28. Basketball fans can count on Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their shoe news from the NBA and beyond.