Dwyane Wade's "Statue" Sneakers Drop This Saturday
Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade had been receiving his well-earned flowers for his remarkable career. The Miami Heat legend was honored with a statue that sorta looked like him on Sunday to memorialize the best player in the history of the team.
Continuing his run of being celebrated, Wade has partnered with KICKS CREW for the launch of the Li-Ning Way of Wade 11 “Statue” colorway.
As the latest installment of Wade’s signature shoe line, the Li-Ning Way of Wade 11 “Statue” showcases a design honoring his new statue unveiling which is an ode to his iconic “This is my house!” buzzer-beater from 2009.
The silhouette has a white base with metallic gold accents and Wade’s NBA achievements are incorporated on the shoe. The shoes have Premium Leather Upper offering stability and lockdown support and durability. The Midsole EVA Frame ensures stability for precise lateral movements.
Also, the Carbon Core Drive System, Boom cushioning, and TPU Heel Counter acts as a canvas that displays special moments from Wade’s remarkable career. Lastly, the GCU Outsole is designed for excellent grip with its molecular rubber structure.
The Li-Ning Way of Wade 11 “Statue” will be drop on November 2, 2024. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers at KICKSCREW.COM and wayofwade.com for $225 in adult sizes. Additionally, fans can sign up on the Way of Wade 11 event page to also join the giveaway.
"This release is more than a celebration; it’s a reminder that dreams start somewhere, and mine began in Miami. I gave my blood, sweat, and tears to this city and am proud to call it my home," said Wade. "To my fans in Miami and all around the world, I am excited to bring this release to you all with KICKS CREW so you can own a piece of my history."
KICKS CREW COO Ross Adrian Yip added, “The KICKS CREW team is proud to partner with Dwayne Wade on such a historic release. Wade’s career in basketball and footwear has been an inspiration to us all and how we approach our work, and we are proud to play a role in this celebration of his legacy.”
A native of Chicago, Wade is universally considered to be one of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history. In his 16-year career, Wade won three NBA championships, was a 13-time NBA All-Star, an eight-time member of the All-NBA Team, and a three-time member of the All-Defensive Team.
In the storied history of the Miami Heat franchises, Wade is the all-time leader in points, games played, assists, steals, and field goals made. The Basketball Hall of Famer has been equally influential in the footwear world.
After stints with Converse and Jordan Brand, Wade signed with Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning for $10 million in 2018. After a few highly successful years, Wade signed a lifetime sneaker deal with Li-Ning in 2018. The two eventually started the Way of Wade brand which has begun signing current NBA players.
