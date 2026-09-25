Erling Haaland's New Nike Kicks Change When They Get Wet

On Thursday night, Erling Haaland scored two goals in his new Nike football boots in Norway's win over Denmark. Haaland debuted his latest Nike Phantom Player Edition colorway.

According to Nike, the water-inspired boot is built around a quality that has come to define his game and personality: impossible to contain. On the pitch, he is one of the sport's most dominant attackers. Off the pitch, he is an easy-going fan favorite.

Colorway Details

Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland" colorway. | Nike

Haaland's new Player Edition colorway reveals a hidden pattern when exposed to moisture. Activated by rain, sweat, or a wet pitch, the effect changes the appearance of the boot during play. The transformation reflects an aspect of Haaland's game: remaining patient before making a decisive impact when the moment presents itself.

The silhouette sports cool shades of a Baltic Blue color scheme, with a reflective Nike Swoosh logo and Haaland's signature EH logo adding distinctive details. The final result is a boot that draws from the same contrast of calm and chaos that shapes Haaland's game.

Performance Technology

Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland" colorway. | Nike

Nike Football's design team explored how to represent water across the entire boot instead of a single graphic. They accomplished that goal without sacrificing performance. The multicolored Flyknit upper creates a sense of movement throughout the design, while maintaining its adaptive, sock-like midfoot support.

Underfoot, the Cyclone 360 circular traction pattern allows players to pivot with speed. Lastly, offset lacing and a new shoe frame give players a more natural fit on the field. No more sacrificing speed in wet conditions.

Shopping Information

Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland" will be available beginning October 1 for Nike Members and specialty partners. After the initial drop, a wider global release is scheduled for October 5 in select adult and kids' models at Nike.com and select retailers.

Athletes and fans who do not want to wait another week for the release can shop Haaland's signature collection on the Nike website. However, many of his most popular apparel options sold out during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Erling Haaland x Nike

Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland" colorway. | Nike

Haaland has been linked with Nike since the age of 14 in 2014. In March 2023, Haaland signed a long-term contract with Nike. The brand suffered a loss this week with the departure of Kylian Mbappe to On. However, Nike still has most of the best athletes in the world. That includes Haaland.

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