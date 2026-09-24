The Best Young Right Backs to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode—Ranked

If you’re building a team in EA Sports FC 27 Career Mode, finding the right fullback can make a huge difference.

With the latest gameplay putting more emphasis on passing, movement and intelligent attacks from wide areas, a good right back can be far more than just a defensive safety net. The best ones can provide width, overlap in attack, recover defensively and even drift into midfield when needed.

That’s why we’ve rounded up 10 right backs aged 23 or younger who combine strong current ratings with plenty of room to develop.

Every player on the list is also valued at less than $40 million, making them realistic targets for a wide range of clubs.

Honorable Mentions

Malo Gusto is a good option. | Adam Davy/PA Images/Getty Images

Before we get into the top 10, there are several other young right backs worth keeping on your scouting list.

Malo Gusto of Chelsea, Lushendry Martes of Sparta Rotterdam, Elijah Dijkstra of AZ Alkmaar, Dani Budesca of Córdoba CF, Héctor Fort of Real Sociedad, Elias Baum of Eintracht Frankfurt, Rico Lewis of Manchester City, Mattia Zanotti of FC Lugano, Fresneda of Sporting and Jon Mikel Aramburu of Real Sociedad all deserve a mention.

They may not quite make the cut, but with youth, affordability and room for development on their side, any of them could become a useful addition to the right Career Mode squad.

Best Young Right Backs to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode

10. Conor Bradley (Liverpool)

Conor Bradley is a ready-made option. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Rating: 79

Potential: 84



Conor Bradley is arguably the most ready-made option on this list.



The Liverpool fullback already has a 79 rating, meaning he can step into a starting role immediately for plenty of clubs. His 84 potential isn’t the highest here, but you aren’t buying him purely for what he might become—you’re getting a player who can contribute from day one.



The main obstacle is his salary, with his weekly wage likely to be difficult for smaller clubs to accommodate.

9. Kyriani Sabbe (Club Brugge)

Kyriani Sabbe’s versatility could be key. | Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Rating: 72

Potential: 84



Kyriani Sabbe is an extremely versatile option who comes at a reasonable cost, too.



The Belgian can play on either flank and is also capable of moving further forward into midfield, making him useful for managers who like to change formations or give their fullbacks more freedom.



His 72 rating means there’s still plenty of work to do, but an 84 potential gives him a solid ceiling.

8. Álex Jiménez (Fiorentina)

Álex Jimenez is very well rounded. | Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Rating: 79

Potential: 84



There’s plenty to like about Álex Jiménez in EA FC 27 Career Mode.



The Spanish right back is quick, agile and comfortable on the ball, with strong ball control and solid all-around defensive and physical attributes.



Improve his passing and crossing, and you could end up with one of the most well-rounded fullbacks in the game.

7. Xavi Espart (Barcelona)

Xavi Espart is a star in the making. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Rating: 71

Potential: 85



Barcelona’s La Masia academy has a long history of producing excellent players, and Xavi Espart is next in line.



His 71 rating means he isn’t quite ready to walk straight into a top club’s starting XI, but his high ceiling makes him an appealing long-term project.



With Jules Koundé also still ahead of him in the pecking order at Camp Nou, there’s every chance he can be lured away.

6. Daniel Banjaqui (Benfica)

Daniel Banjaqui is a bargain buy. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Rating: 63

Potential: 85



For clubs working with a seriously limited budget, Daniel Banjaqui could be the bargain you’ve been looking for.



The 18-year-old is currently rated just 63, so patience will definitely be required. But with an 85 potential, there’s plenty of upside hiding underneath that modest starting rating.



At only $1.7 million, Banjaqui is the kind of signing that could pay off handsomely after a couple of seasons of development.

5. Diogo Travassos (Sporting Braga)

Diogo Travassos could even play in midfield. | Pedro Loureiro/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Rating: 74

Potential: 85



Diogo Travassos is one of the most versatile players on the list.



The Portuguese can operate across the entire right flank and is capable of filling multiple roles, giving you plenty of tactical flexibility.



Even better, his five-star weak foot means he can comfortably operate on either side and won’t become completely one-footed when moved around.

4. Martim Fernandes (Porto)

Martim Fernandes of Porto is a great Career Mode option. | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Rating: 76

Potential: 86



Martim Fernandes is a complete and adaptable fullback without one glaring weakness or one overwhelming standout attribute. That makes him particularly fun to develop, as you can mold him around whatever your team needs.



At 20 years old, a 76 rating and 86 potential give you plenty to work with, while his significantly lower value also makes him a more accessible option.

3. Alberto Costa (Porto)

Porto are blessed in the right back position. | Miguel Lemos/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Rating: 78

Potential: 86



Fernandes’s teammate, Alberto Costa offers plenty of upside, although there are a couple of areas you’ll want to address through development.



His 78 rating and 86 potential make him an attractive long-term option, while his 88 stamina is particularly useful for a position that demands constant running up and down the flank.



The main drawbacks are his pace and two-star weak foot, which could limit him slightly in a system that relies heavily on quick buildup play from the back.

2. Marco Palestra (Chelsea)

Marco Palestra is a Career Mode gem. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Rating: 78

Potential: 86



If raw speed is high on your list of priorities, Marco Palestra deserves a serious look.



The Chelsea defender already boasts 90 pace and acceleration, giving him the tools to bomb forward, recover quickly and keep up with speedy wingers.

1. Givairo Read (Feyenoord)

Givairo Read is a prodigy at right back. | ANP/Getty Images

Rating: 76

Potential: 88



Givairo Read looks like the complete package if you’re searching for a long-term starter at right back.



At just 20 years old, he already has a respectable 76 rating, while his 88 potential gives him the highest ceiling on the entire list. He’s also a well-rounded player, meaning you won’t necessarily need to overhaul one particular weakness before he can become a regular contributor.



His affordable wages make him even more appealing, although his potential is unlikely to go unnoticed. Expect plenty of competition if you try to sign him.

EA FC 27 Career Mode: Best Young Right Backs

Rank Name Club Age Rating Potential Value 10. Conor Bradley Liverpool 23 79 84 $28.8m 9. Kyriani Sabbe Club Brugge 21 72 84 $6.3m 8. Álex Jiménez Fiorentina 21 79 84 $28.8m 7. Xavi Espart Barcelona 19 71 85 $5.0m 6. Daniel Banjaqui Benfica 18 63 85 $1.7m 5. Diogo Travassos Sporting Braga 22 74 85 $10.4m 4. Martim Fernandes Porto 20 78 86 $17.8m 3. Alberto Costa Porto 22 78 86 $34.5m 2. Marco Palestra Chelsea 21 78 86 $34.5m 1. Givairo Read Feyenoord 20 76 88 $20.1m