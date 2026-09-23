Kylian Mbappé Rules Out Following in Cristiano Ronaldo’s International Footsteps

Kylian Mbappé has admitted he doesn’t see himself playing into his forties, unlike his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 27-year-old is a strong contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or, and further cemented his place in the record books of soccer history by becoming the all-time leading goalscorer at the World Cup this summer.

Mbappé case for soccer’s top individual prize is backed up by top scorer awards in both La Liga and the Champions League in 2025–26. His tally of 15 in the latter has only ever been bettered by Ronaldo.

Mbappé is a known admirer of Ronaldo and comparisons between the two have only become more frequent since the Frenchman’s move to Real Madrid in 2024. Earlier this season, Mbappé hit 100 goal contributions for Los Blancos, becoming the second-fastest player to achieve the feat for the club since—you guessed it—Ronaldo.

Mbappé Doesn’t Believe He’ll Play Until 41

Mbappé isn’t counting on playing into his forties. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Still, there is one area where Mbappé is unlikely to emulate the five-time Ballon d’Or winner: longevity.

Speaking to BILD, Real Madrid’s current No. 10 was asked if he sees himself following Ronaldo’s example by continuing to play until he’s 41.

“Let’s be honest, considering which country I play for: France will never let me play until I’m 41,” Mbappé replied with a laugh, referencing the toll representing his country takes.

“But Cristiano proves that if you’re physically and mentally fit, you can play at this high level for a long time. In my case, though, I don’t believe that’s possible.”

Should Mbappé Win the Ballon d’Or?

Kylian Mbappé thinks Kylian Mbappé should win the Ballon d’Or. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

An eight-time nominee, Mbappé has never ranked higher than third (in 2023) for the Ballon d’Or. With seemingly no clear candidate destined for the trophy this time around, the striker is among a small group of very plausible contenders.

He told France Football that “I believe I can win it,” and referred to his own individual achievements as “breathtaking.”

While Mbappé’s goal record in 2025–26 was undoubtedly superb, what may count against him in voters’s minds is his lack of a team trophy. Real Madrid blanked in all competitions, once again, while France came undone against Spain in the World Cup semifinal.

Meanwhile, his clearest rivals for the award—Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembélé—all secured major trophies. Kane also even out-scored Mbappé over the course of the season with a staggering tally of 73 for club and country.

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has given his tacit backing to Mbappé, telling reporters earlier this month that: “You cannot give the Ballon d’Or to a player simply because he won the Champions League or the World Cup. The Ballon d’Or should go to one of those players who, when they retire, will be missed forever.

“The best player in the world is something else and he is neither at PSG nor in the Spain team.”