Nike's Game Plan Involves Benching Air Jordan in 2027

Nike President and CEO Elliott Hill participated in the company's Q1 earnings call yesterday, and it wasn't pretty. The only bright spot was the historic launch day for Caitlin Clark's first signature basketball shoe.

Besides that, Hill had some suboptimal news to share about the company. Layoffs are coming, as the iconic American brand continues to lose relevance in China. With revenue down 4%, Hill cited three areas of focus.

Nike's Plan for Jordan Brand

Nike CEO Elliott Hill and Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay. | Nike

"We have more work to do in NIKE Sportswear, Jordan Brand and Greater China, and we're taking deliberate actions to strengthen those businesses the right way for the long term," Hill said.

However, one quote immediately grabbed the attention of basketball fans and sneakerheads. "With Jordan Brand footwear, we're going to get back to the scarcity model that we created. Simply put, we've been oversupplying our iconic retro product, asking them to do much."

Air Jordans Parked on Shelves

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" colorway. | Nike

Anyone who has followed the footwear industry over the past few years has noticed this trend. Nike and Jordan Brand have released countless iconic Air Jordan sneakers in fan-favorite colorways, only to watch them sit on shelves until they eventually slide over to the discount rack.

Shoes like the Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" and the Air Jordan 5 "Grape" were once considered grails by collectors. Now, they are collecting dust. So, Nike will reduce its reliance on retro Air Jordans beginning in 2027. That's probably a smart decision, but it won't be enough to spark nostalgia for Jumpman or reverse the worrisome consumer trends in China.

Why Scarcity Won't Work

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Garden" colorway. | Nike

Scarcity worked for retro Air Jordan sneaker releases in the past, but the current market is unrecognizable compared to earlier this decade. The days of consumers sitting around watching The Last Dance with disposable income are long gone.

More over, several footwear brands have gained a foothold with fans, the younger generation is decades removed from Michael Jordan's NBA dynasty, and fewer people than ever are wearing retro basketball shoes casually.

Why We're Not Worried About Nike or Jordan Brand

Michael Jordan in 1998. | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Despite all of the headwinds facing Nike, it would be foolish to think this is the end of the brand. First of all, everyone thought adidas would never come back after Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) a few years ago, and now the brand is better than ever in American sports.

More importantly, consumer trends and economic conditions change quickly. Right now, fans want lightweight running shoes and can't afford to spend over $200 on bulky sneakers they won't wear.

Lastly, the majority of the world's top athletes and entertainers still wear Nike. Even after some notable superstars left, Nike is still the top dog. Nike just has to weather the storm for now and learn from its mistakes over the past decade.

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