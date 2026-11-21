Jordan Brand sets the tone for every holiday shopping season. The centerpiece of Jumpman's seasonal sneaker releases is always the Air Jordan 11. This year, the shopping season coincides with Space Jam's 30th anniversary.

The collaboration between Jordan Brand and Warner Bros. features multiple versions of the Air Jordan 11. However, the celebration concludes with the highly anticipated Air Jordan 11 Retro OG "Space Jam" colorway. Nike has loaded the sneakers onto its website weeks ahead of release day. Below is a first look at the legendary shoes.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 12. The retro basketball shoes will be available on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's.

Full-family pricing includes: Adult ($235), Big Kid ($190), Little Kid ($105), and Baby/Toddler ($90). A sellout on launch day is highly likely. Fans who miss the initial drop can find the sneakers on trusted resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" colorway. | Nike

The "Space Jam" colorway features a shiny black patent leather upper sitting atop a white midsole. The Jumpman logo pops off the lateral ankle collar in Varsity Royal. The stitched "23" heel and "Jumpman Jam" tongue return for the first time since 2000.

The icy, translucent outsole provides the foundation of the shoe. Jordan Brand designers went back to the source to re-engineer the 1995 original. From its design language and specifications to its technology, every detail of the 2026 retro is a deliberate callback.

Performance Technology

The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" colorway. | Nike

True to what Michael Jordan wore on the set of Space Jam and on NBA courts, the Air Jordan 11 features the same performance technology. Tech specs include a lightweight Phylon midsole that contains a full-length Air-Sole unit.

Meanwhile, the full-length Carbon Fiber shank plate peeks through the translucent rubber outsole. Most fans will wear these sneakers casually, but they are still capable of getting buckets or defending the planet from aliens if necessary.

Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" History

The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" originated as a player-exclusive colorway for Jordan in 1995. It has been released in 2000, 2009, 2016, and 2026. Similar to what Jumpman has done with all of its classics as of late, the 2026 version is a close recreation of the original model.

Buying the Air Jordan 11 for the holidays is an annual tradition for most sneakerheads, but the "Space Jam" colorway heightens the excitement this year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the footwear industry and beyond.