Jayson Tatum's Sneakers Celebrate Lunar New Year in Limited Release
The connection between Jordan Brand and China is stronger than ever. Earlier this summer, Jumpman's star-studded roster of signature athletes toured China as part of the brand's "family tour."
Now, Jordan Brand is celebrating the Lunar New Year with special colorways of its most popular basketball shoes. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's third signature sneaker has already served as the perfect canvas for the vibrant culture.
Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what online shoppers must know about the Jordan Tatum 3 "Lunar New Year" colorway.
The Jordan Tatum 3 "Lunar New Year" quietly dropped on January 7, 2025. Athletes and fans can buy the limited-edition colorway for $125 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
The "Lunar New Year" colorway sports a rainbow design to celebrate the Year of the Snake. The silhouette sports a brilliant mix of Summit White, Football Grey, and Barely Green to complete the masterpiece.
Like every other colorway, the iteration of the Jordan Tatum 3 is built to get buckets. The performance model features a conforming fit in a lightweight design.
Its strong but flexible upper gives players the containment and stretch that quick cuts and dynamic movements demand. Meanwhile, the Cushlon foam and a springy Air Zoom unit help provide a smooth ride underfoot.
After starting his NBA career with Nike, Tatum signed a signature sneaker deal with Jordan Brand in July 2019. So far, Tatum's signature line has released three installments. A fourth model is expected later this year.
Tatum's third signature sneaker launched quickly after his second model, just in time for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Since then, the Jordan Tatum 3 has hit shelves in several laid-back colorways that make the basketball shoe easy to rock off the court.
After leading the Celtics back to the glory land and helping Team USA win another gold medal, Tatum has become the face of Jordan Brand in the basketball world. Thanks to his stellar play, Tatum's signature sneaker line will continue to get attention from all over the world.
Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneakers news from the NBA and beyond.