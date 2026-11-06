Caitlin Clark Showed Up to a Men’s CBB Game Last Night. Two Illinois Players Couldn’t Believe It.

Even when she’s off the court, WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark continues to attract the spotlight. She showed up to a men’s college basketball game on Thursday night between Illinois and Penn, seated next to her boyfriend Connor McCaffery in the stands (McCaffery’s dad, Fran, is the coach of the Quakers).

It was, by all accounts, a pretty typical night in Champaign, Ill., with the Fighting Illini looking to deliver a tone-setting encore after beating Penn last March in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The early-season rematch saw Illinois cruise to a dominant victory yet again, a perhaps not-too-surprising result for the third-ranked team in the preseason AP poll.

What was surprising to two Illinois players, at least, was finding out that Clark had attended their game.

After the 112-70 win at home, Illinois guard Quentin Coleman and forward Zavier Zens were made available for a postgame press conference. When one reporter brought up Clark’s name, Coleman’s face lit up and he immediately looked starstruck.

“Were you two aware that Caitlin Clark was in the building prior to tipoff, and if so, did that contribute to your level of play this evening?” The reporter asked.

“Wait wait wait, Caitlin Clark was in the building?” Coleman replied, seeking confirmation.

“Yoooo,” Coleman said, when he learned the news was real. “I gotta tell my sister bro.”

“That’s crazy,” Zens said.

“I mean, for [Zens], he was shooting lights out. She shoots lights out, so I guess he felt that. Dang, she just brought the aura in the room,” Coleman said. Zens added another “that’s crazy” just for good measure.

Watch that priceless reaction below:

They had no idea Caitlin Clark was at the game 🤣



Their reactions 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4Xp0xBUy4H — ericaf455💙 (@ericaf455) November 6, 2026

Caitlin Clark is in the building for Illinois vs. Penn men's basketball in Champaign pic.twitter.com/6TSu3Tqrks — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 6, 2026

Caitlin Clark’s presence at Illinois-Penn basketball game elicited the most priceless reactions

It’s no secret that the WNBA, which just wrapped up its 30th season, is continuing to grow and reach new heights after living under the shadow of the NBA for decades. Part of the reason for the league’s recent boon lies in Clark, one of the most recognizable women’s basketball players on the planet. Coleman and Zens’s reactions reveal that much.

But the other part has less to do with Clark and more to do with the bright future of women’s sports as a whole. In the 2026 WNBA Finals between the Valkyries and Dream (Clark’s Fever got knocked out early in the first round), Game 7 drew 3.3 million viewers across USA, CNBC and Peacock, according to Nielsen. That’s good for the most-watched WNBA game since 1997. The series averaged 1.89 million viewers for seven games, also making it the most-watched WNBA Finals in history.

The TV numbers tell a succinct story: Women’s basketball is thriving right now. With the season getting extended to 50 games, three more expansion teams joining the fold by 2030, and a new league commissioner set to take the reins next year, there’s no reason the sport should slow down its roll.

“It’s been consistent, there’s been a consistent growth about it,” Clark told Kylie Kelce on Kelce’s podcast Not Gonna Lie. “People always ask me where I think [the WNBA] is going to go, and I really think we’re scratching the surface. ... It seems like when people turn on the TV and watch once, they kinda get hooked, and they wanna watch more.”

While the Fighting Illini have gotten their season off to a hot 2-0 start, Clark and the Fever just ended theirs and are now hoping to secure some wins in free agency, both in the front office and amid their roster-building efforts. Indiana has failed to make it past the first round of the playoffs in each of Clark’s two healthy runs in 2024 and ‘26, and the organization may feel it has to deliver more postseason success soon, or else waste Clark’s generational talent and potential.